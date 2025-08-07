‘Even Without Conviction, Agency Was Successful In Sentencing Them Almost Without A Trial For Years’, SC On ED’s Low Conviction Rate

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court that the Enforcement Directorate has recovered around Rs 23,000 crore of laundered money and distributed it to the victims of financial crimes. However, the apex court queried regarding the conviction rate of the central agency and added, “Even if they are not convicted, you have been successful in sentencing them almost without a trial for years together”.
Mehta made this statement before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, which was hearing a batch of pleas seeking review of the controversial May 2 judgment of the apex court. The apex court had ordered the liquidation of Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) while setting aside a resolution plan of JSW Steel Limited for the ailing firm. On July 31, the CJI-led bench had recalled the verdict and decided to hear afresh the review pleas in an open court in the high-stakes matter.
During the hearing, on the review pleas, today a lawyer referred to the central agency's probe in the BPSL case as well.
“Here also ED is there,” the CJI quipped.
At this juncture, Mehta said, “Let me tell a fact, which was never said in any court, and that is …ED has recovered ₹23,000 crore and given it to the victims".
Mehta said recovered money does not remain with the state exchequer and goes to the victims of financial crimes. The CJI asked, “What is the conviction rate…”.
Mehta replied that the conviction rates in penal offences are also very low. Mehta said the key reason for this is the various issues plaguing the criminal justice system.
The CJI said, “Even if they are not convicted, you have been successful in sentencing them almost without a trial for years together".
Mehta said there were some places where the politicians were raided, where the cash was found, and the concerned agencies' machines had stopped functioning because of the huge cash. “We had to bring new machines", said Mehta, adding that narratives were often found on YouTube programmes when some big politicians were caught.
The bench made it clear that the court does not decide cases based on narratives. “I don't see news channels. I see headlines in newspapers only in the morning for 10-15 minutes”, said the CJI.
Last month, in a separate case, a CJI-led bench had observed that the Enforcement Directorate was "crossing all limits".
The observation was made while hearing a suo motu matter in connection with the summoning of two senior advocates by the central agency for offering legal advice or representing clients during investigations.
