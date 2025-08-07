ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Even Without Conviction, Agency Was Successful In Sentencing Them Almost Without A Trial For Years’, SC On ED’s Low Conviction Rate

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court that the Enforcement Directorate has recovered around Rs 23,000 crore of laundered money and distributed it to the victims of financial crimes. However, the apex court queried regarding the conviction rate of the central agency and added, “Even if they are not convicted, you have been successful in sentencing them almost without a trial for years together”.

Mehta made this statement before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, which was hearing a batch of pleas seeking review of the controversial May 2 judgment of the apex court. The apex court had ordered the liquidation of Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) while setting aside a resolution plan of JSW Steel Limited for the ailing firm. On July 31, the CJI-led bench had recalled the verdict and decided to hear afresh the review pleas in an open court in the high-stakes matter.

During the hearing, on the review pleas, today a lawyer referred to the central agency's probe in the BPSL case as well.

“Here also ED is there,” the CJI quipped.

At this juncture, Mehta said, “Let me tell a fact, which was never said in any court, and that is …ED has recovered ₹23,000 crore and given it to the victims".

Mehta said recovered money does not remain with the state exchequer and goes to the victims of financial crimes. The CJI asked, “What is the conviction rate…”.

Mehta replied that the conviction rates in penal offences are also very low. Mehta said the key reason for this is the various issues plaguing the criminal justice system.