'Even If A Hundred Pakistans Come, They Can’t Harm India,' Says AP Minister; Likens PM Modi To A Missile

Minister Nara Lokesh praised PM Modi’s special support for Andhra Pradesh through various development projects and approvals.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST

Amaravati: “Not just one Pakistan… even if a hundred Pakistans come, they can’t harm India,” said Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “India has a missile named Modi.”

Lokesh was speaking at a public meeting in Amaravati focused on the capital’s reconstruction. He began his address with the chant, "Amaravati Namo Namah" repeated twice, underlining the emotional connection with the region.

“Pakistan is sure to tremble under Modi's leadership. They can't even set foot on Indian soil. Modi has a special affection for Andhra Pradesh. He is actively supporting and approving several development projects in the state,” Lokesh asserted.

Recalling the state's division in 2014, Lokesh said, “We were left without a capital. But Chandrababu Naidu did not lose hope. He stood strong and guided the state forward. Those who opposed him sidelined Amaravati, but the people of Andhra stood united in support of it.”

He also praised the determination of Amaravati’s farmers. “No matter how many restrictions are imposed, their spirit won't fade. The previous government tried to suppress Amaravati’s movement by filing false cases, but couldn't silence the chants of ‘Jai Amaravati’,” he said.

“Amaravati isn’t a sapling grown in someone’s backyard. It’s a people’s capital, rooted in their hearts. I bow to the farmers. Amaravati is unstoppable,” he concluded.

