European Union Announces Rs 22.6 Million For Hailstorm Victims In Manipur

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) on Wednesday said it has made available 250,000 euros (over Rs 22.6 million) to assist those affected by the recent hailstorm and heavy rains that hit India’s northeastern state of Manipur in early May.

This humanitarian aid will provide crucial assistance to those who have been affected in the worst-hit areas. It will be delivered by EU's humanitarian partner ADRA and will benefit more than 1,500 most-vulnerable families.

The aid will expedite distribution of food and emergency shelter kits to help affected people whose livelihoods and/or houses have been damaged by the storm. Also, it will help communities to cope with the impact of the storm and thereby restore their habitations.

On May 5, a severe hailstorm struck large swathes of Manipur, causing extensive damage to over 48,000 houses, infrastructure and agricultural plots and crops across 16 districts. Lasting for 15 minutes with hailstones measuring up to four-five inches, the intensity of the storm resulted in major flooding in urban areas that caused widespread power outages.

The EU and its member states are the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of its solidarity with people in need across the world.

The EU funding is being made available via the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) department of the European Commission.

With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year, providing assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.