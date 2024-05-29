ETV Bharat / bharat

European Union Announces Rs 22.6 Million For Hailstorm Victims In Manipur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A severe hailstorm struck Manipur on May 5, damaging 48,000 houses, infrastructure and agricultural plots in 16 districts. The humanitarian aid of 250,000 euros will benefit around 1,500 families.

European Union Announces Rs 22.6 Million For Hailstorm Victims In Manipur
Representative Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) on Wednesday said it has made available 250,000 euros (over Rs 22.6 million) to assist those affected by the recent hailstorm and heavy rains that hit India’s northeastern state of Manipur in early May.

This humanitarian aid will provide crucial assistance to those who have been affected in the worst-hit areas. It will be delivered by EU's humanitarian partner ADRA and will benefit more than 1,500 most-vulnerable families.

The aid will expedite distribution of food and emergency shelter kits to help affected people whose livelihoods and/or houses have been damaged by the storm. Also, it will help communities to cope with the impact of the storm and thereby restore their habitations.

On May 5, a severe hailstorm struck large swathes of Manipur, causing extensive damage to over 48,000 houses, infrastructure and agricultural plots and crops across 16 districts. Lasting for 15 minutes with hailstones measuring up to four-five inches, the intensity of the storm resulted in major flooding in urban areas that caused widespread power outages.

The EU and its member states are the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of its solidarity with people in need across the world.

The EU funding is being made available via the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) department of the European Commission.

With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year, providing assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.

Read more

  1. Rain And Cloudburst In Uttarakhand Disrupts Normal Life, But Douses Forest Fires
  2. MP: Chouhan Visits Villages Hit By Hailstorm, Announces Financial Aid For Crop Loss
  3. Om Birla Takes Stock Of Crop Damage Due To Rain, Hailstorm In Rajasthan's Bundi

TAGGED:

HAILSTORM VICTIMS IN MANIPURSEVERE HAILSTORM STRUCK MANIPURHUMANITARIAN AIDEU ANNOUNCES AID FOR MANIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.