This Is Not A Time To Place Limits On India-EU Cooperation: Von Der Leyen

New Delhi: India and the EU are eyeing to seal by this year a free trade deal that would be the largest of its kind globally, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, asserting that the two sides must take the strategic ties to the "next level" to effectively navigate geopolitical challenges.

In a keynote address at a think-tank, Von der Leyen announced that the European Union is exploring a future 'Security and Defence Partnership' with India in the mould of the pacts it has with Japan and South Korea.

The top European leader explained how the world is fraught with "danger" and that the modern version of great power competition is an opportunity for Europe and India to "reimagine" their partnership. Her comments came amid increasing strain in ties between the European Union and the US over trade and tariff as well as on the Russia- Ukraine conflict.

"Over the last 30 years we have done a lot together. But in truth we have only been scratching the surface of the potential that is there. So, this is not a time to place limits on our cooperation," she said at 'India's World'. "It is time to be pragmatic and ambitious. And to realign our priorities for today's realities," she said ahead of talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Von der Leyen, accompanied by the EU College of Commissioners or senior political leaders of the bloc, began a high-profile two-day visit to India on Thursday. The European Commission Chief said EU and India have the potential to be one of the defining partnerships of this century and New Delhi will be a cornerstone of Europe's foreign policy in the years and decades to come.

"I want this visit to be the start of this new era. Prime Minister Modi and I share the same view. It is time to take our EU-India Strategic Partnership to the next level. For our own security and our prosperity.

"For the common global challenges that we face. And for the benefit of our respective regions and our partners around the world," she said.

The European Commission president said cooperation in trade and technology, security and defence and connectivity and global partnership can take EU-India partnership to next level. On the free trade agreement, Von der Leyen said she has full commitment for it.

"A free trade agreement between the EU and India would be the largest deal of this kind anywhere in the world. I am well aware it will not be easy. "But I also know that timing and determination counts, and that this partnership comes at the right moment for both of us," she said.