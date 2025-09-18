EU Sets Out New Strategy To Reinforce Ties With India, But Flags Oil Trade With Russia
The EU said Europe is already India's biggest trading partner, and it is committed to finalising the FTA by the end of the year.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:35 AM IST
New Delhi: In a significant milestone in European Union-India relations, the EU is proposing a new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations with New Delhi to a higher level.
The European Commission and the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas released ‘A New Strategic EU-India Agenda’ on Wednesday (September 17, 2025) in Brussels, and urged the European Parliament and Council (member states) to adopt it.
While calling security and defence a key “backbone” of the partnership, Kallas acknowledged “hesitations” within the college of EU commissioners due to areas of disagreement.
“India’s participation in Russia’s military exercises and its purchase of Russian oil stand in the way of closer ties. Because, ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade, but also about defending rules-based international order,” she said at a press conference in Brussels.
Did you know? 🇪🇺 + 🇮🇳 together represent ¼ of the world’s population and of the global economy.— European Commission (@EU_Commission) September 17, 2025
Today, we adopted a Joint Communication on India - setting out a forward-looking strategic agenda that: ⬇️
"India is one of the most important players in the world today and a natural partner for the European Union. There are many areas where our interests, strengths and political will align. Boosting our collaboration – which we are proposing today – will benefit the security and prosperity of citizens and businesses on both sides. There are areas where we disagree. Ultimately our partnership is about defending a rules-based international order. Our negotiations will address these challenges," Kallas said.
The Commission, in a statement, said the initiative announced by President von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines for 2024-2029, aims to deepen, broaden, and better coordinate bilateral cooperation, enhance prosperity and security for both partners and help tackle major global challenges.
“Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU–India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Now is the time to double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 17, 2025
With our new EU–India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level.
And we are committed to finalising our trade agreement by end of the year.
She called for advancing trade, investment and talent mobility, strengthening joint economic security, advancing the clean transition and driving innovation together, and deepening industrial cooperation in defence.
"Europe is already India's biggest trading partner and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India," Leyen said.
The Joint Communication outlined the EU's strategic vision for enhancing cooperation with New Delhi. It identified five areas of shared interest and complementary strengths, building on existing ties while addressing areas that present potential for increased engagement.
"Amid shifting geopolitical realities, closer EU–India relations are increasingly vital for strengthening economic growth and security, and diversifying supply chains in response to today's uncertain global order," the Commission said in the statement.
Beyond the bilateral dimension, the new strategic agenda highlights EU-India joint engagement on global issues and with third partners, reflecting India's growing global influence.
The EU & India together represent a quarter of the world’s population & economy.— EU in India (@EU_in_India) September 17, 2025
Today, we are unveiling a new strategic agenda to boost our partnership to a higher level and strengthen our shared prosperity and security.
Keep tuned in! #EUIndiaEkSaath@EUAmbIndia @eu_eeas pic.twitter.com/xNXlqJ2hoo
Prosperity, sustainability, technology and innovation
The Joint Communication identified significant untapped potential in trade and investment, outlining strategies to strengthen commercial ties, particularly finalising the ongoing negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
It proposed reinforcing supply chains while promoting critical emerging technologies and engagement on digital issues, with particular attention to strengthening economic security within the Trade and Technology Council (TTC).
It also proposed deepening tech cooperation, including a potential EU-India Startup partnership, and invited India to associate with Horizon Europe programme. It suggested ambitious initiatives for decarbonisation and the clean transition, such as intensifying cooperation on renewables, developing green hydrogen capabilities and expanding green finance. Moreover, it highlighted opportunities to jointly strengthen food security, and health, climate and disaster resilience.
Security and defence
The Joint Communication said it was taking forward the proposed EU-India Security and Defence Partnership. This, it said, will enhance strategic consultations and joint initiatives, including on crisis management, maritime security, cyber defence, and counterterrorism, and foster defence industrial cooperation, focusing on boosting production and technological capabilities, securing supply chains, and driving innovation.
"Launching negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement to facilitate classified information exchange will support closer security and defence cooperation. Closer cooperation on the Indo-Pacific, addressing hybrid threats, space security, and intensifying engagement on Russia's war against Ukraine, shadow fleets, and sanctions are other areas of focus," the statement added.
Connectivity and global issues
The Joint Communication emphasised strengthening regional connectivity initiatives, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and called for advancing Global Gateway and EU-India trilateral cooperation with and in third countries.
Enablers across pillars
The Joint Communication prioritised maximising interaction and strengthening EU-India coordination at all levels. "This includes skills mobility with the pilot European Legal Gateway Office to facilitate labour mobility. It proposes developing a comprehensive mobility cooperation framework covering study, work, and research. In addition to deeper engagement with civil society, youth and think tanks, further reach out to the businesses community is supported by the proposal for an EU-India Business Forum," it added.
Next steps
Building on the proposals outlined in the Joint Communication, the EU said it stands ready to work with India to develop a joint comprehensive strategic agenda that is driven by shared priorities and delivers mutual benefits. It said it seeks to complement the engagement of EU Member States, with adoption of Council Conclusions foreseen at the Foreign Affairs Council in October.
Read More