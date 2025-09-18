ETV Bharat / bharat

EU Sets Out New Strategy To Reinforce Ties With India, But Flags Oil Trade With Russia

File photo | PM Narendra Modi presents a memento to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Feb 28, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: In a significant milestone in European Union-India relations, the EU is proposing a new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations with New Delhi to a higher level.

The European Commission and the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas released ‘A New Strategic EU-India Agenda’ on Wednesday (September 17, 2025) in Brussels, and urged the European Parliament and Council (member states) to adopt it.

While calling security and defence a key “backbone” of the partnership, Kallas acknowledged “hesitations” within the college of EU commissioners due to areas of disagreement.

“India’s participation in Russia’s military exercises and its purchase of Russian oil stand in the way of closer ties. Because, ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade, but also about defending rules-based international order,” she said at a press conference in Brussels.

"India is one of the most important players in the world today and a natural partner for the European Union. There are many areas where our interests, strengths and political will align. Boosting our collaboration – which we are proposing today – will benefit the security and prosperity of citizens and businesses on both sides. There are areas where we disagree. Ultimately our partnership is about defending a rules-based international order. Our negotiations will address these challenges," Kallas said.

The Commission, in a statement, said the initiative announced by President von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines for 2024-2029, aims to deepen, broaden, and better coordinate bilateral cooperation, enhance prosperity and security for both partners and help tackle major global challenges.

“Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU–India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She called for advancing trade, investment and talent mobility, strengthening joint economic security, advancing the clean transition and driving innovation together, and deepening industrial cooperation in defence.

"Europe is already India's biggest trading partner and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India," Leyen said.

The Joint Communication outlined the EU's strategic vision for enhancing cooperation with New Delhi. It identified five areas of shared interest and complementary strengths, building on existing ties while addressing areas that present potential for increased engagement.

"Amid shifting geopolitical realities, closer EU–India relations are increasingly vital for strengthening economic growth and security, and diversifying supply chains in response to today's uncertain global order," the Commission said in the statement.