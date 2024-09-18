ETV Bharat / bharat

EU, India Agree To Boost Cooperation In Sustainable Water Management

New Delhi: The EU and India have agreed to enhance cooperation in sustainable water management at the 6th EU-India Water Forum held on the sidelines of the 8th India Water Week today.

Both sides committed to advancing cooperation in river basin management, fostering innovation and technology transfer while promoting sustainable investments. The forum explored trilateral collaboration between East Africa, India and the EU, to address challenges in East Africa’s water bodies such as Lake Victoria and Lake Tanganyika, leveraging the combined strength of India and the EU.

The India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP) established in 2016, aims to enhance technological, scientific, and policy frameworks in water management. IEWP, currently in Phase III, focuses on creating impactful and sustainable solutions in key areas such as river basin management, climate resilience, urban flooding, and water governance.

This high-impact forum bought together government representatives, policymakers, experts, and businesses from India and the EU to tackle critical water challenges and forge innovative technological solutions.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Kushvinder Vohra, Chairman, Central Water Commission, and Hervé Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, reaffirmed their shared commitment to water cooperation during the plenary session.

Raj Choudhury, MoS, Jal Shakti, lauded the partnership’s accomplishments and emphasised that, “the India-EU Water Partnership has contributed significantly to India’s water sector by supporting the strategies devised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti towards holistic management of water resources in India”.

Hervé DELPHIN, EU Ambassador to India said, “The EU and Team Europe are glad to join the 8th India Water Week and are hosting the 6th EU-India Water Forum today. Eight years of collaboration have shown us that when we share expertise, we can tackle even the most pressing water challenges. Team Europe is eager to further deepen its partnership with India under the existing water cooperation framework. Today’s forum is a testimony to the growing ties.”

He added, “While we have developed a successful partnership for solutions in India, we are keen to work together with Africa to bring our respective expertise and develop innovative water management and foster regional water security.”