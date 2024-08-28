ETV Bharat / bharat

EU, CSIR Announce Co-Funding To Foster EU-India Research Cooperation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

In a statement issued by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the council will co-fund the initiative for the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Staff Exchanges, part of the EU’s research and innovation programme, 'Horizon Europe'. The MSCA is the reference programme for doctoral education and postdoctoral training.

EU, CSIR Launch Co-Funding To Foster EU-India Research Cooperation
EU, CSIR Launch Co-Funding To Foster EU-India Research Cooperation (CSIR)

New Delhi: The European Union and the India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Wednesday launched a new co-funding initiative for the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Staff Exchanges, part of the EU’s research and innovation programme, Horizon Europe.

Through this scheme, CSIR will top up selected MSCA Staff Exchanges projects, enabling its institutes to engage in joint research projects with European and international partners and second their scientific and technical staff to European research organisations for knowledge sharing and research activities. This will promote a balanced researcher mobility and long-term collaborations.

The funding will be from 2025 to 2027 and be open to any CSIR institution involved in successful projects selected under the upcoming Staff Exchange calls.

This new partnership will strengthen research and innovation ties between Europe and India and drive forward scientific and technological progress by enhancing bilateral institutional cooperation, collaborative research and researcher exchanges in a plurilateral setting under Horizon Europe.

Through its Staff Exchanges scheme, the MSCA promotes collaborative research, knowledge transfer and innovation by supporting the secondment of research and innovation staff within international consortia of organisations based in the EU, countries associated with Horizon Europe and third countries.

The next calls of Staff Exchanges will open on 19 September this year, with a deadline of 5 February 2025, and on 27 March 2025, with a deadline on 8 October 2025.

What is MSCA?

The Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions under Horizon Europe is the reference programme for doctoral education and postdoctoral training. They support researchers across any career stage, as well as doctoral training and postdoctoral fellowship programmes and collaborative research in all domains.

Since 2014, the MSCA has supported 182 research and innovation projects involving Indian organisations. India ranks first among non-European countries in participation of individual researchers, with over 2,800 Indian beneficiaries over the ten past years, including about 1,800 PhD candidates and 1,000 postdoctoral researchers.

  1. Read more: Complaints Filed Against EU Parliament Over 'Massive' Data Breach
  2. CSIR-NIO launches underwater vehicle with advance features to monitor coral reefs

New Delhi: The European Union and the India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Wednesday launched a new co-funding initiative for the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Staff Exchanges, part of the EU’s research and innovation programme, Horizon Europe.

Through this scheme, CSIR will top up selected MSCA Staff Exchanges projects, enabling its institutes to engage in joint research projects with European and international partners and second their scientific and technical staff to European research organisations for knowledge sharing and research activities. This will promote a balanced researcher mobility and long-term collaborations.

The funding will be from 2025 to 2027 and be open to any CSIR institution involved in successful projects selected under the upcoming Staff Exchange calls.

This new partnership will strengthen research and innovation ties between Europe and India and drive forward scientific and technological progress by enhancing bilateral institutional cooperation, collaborative research and researcher exchanges in a plurilateral setting under Horizon Europe.

Through its Staff Exchanges scheme, the MSCA promotes collaborative research, knowledge transfer and innovation by supporting the secondment of research and innovation staff within international consortia of organisations based in the EU, countries associated with Horizon Europe and third countries.

The next calls of Staff Exchanges will open on 19 September this year, with a deadline of 5 February 2025, and on 27 March 2025, with a deadline on 8 October 2025.

What is MSCA?

The Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions under Horizon Europe is the reference programme for doctoral education and postdoctoral training. They support researchers across any career stage, as well as doctoral training and postdoctoral fellowship programmes and collaborative research in all domains.

Since 2014, the MSCA has supported 182 research and innovation projects involving Indian organisations. India ranks first among non-European countries in participation of individual researchers, with over 2,800 Indian beneficiaries over the ten past years, including about 1,800 PhD candidates and 1,000 postdoctoral researchers.

  1. Read more: Complaints Filed Against EU Parliament Over 'Massive' Data Breach
  2. CSIR-NIO launches underwater vehicle with advance features to monitor coral reefs

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EU CSIR PROJECTEU CSIREUROPEAN UNIONCSIRMSCA CSIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.