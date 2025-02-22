EU Commission President Along With Top Europe Leadership To Visit India From Feb 27 To 28

New Delhi: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen accompanied by the College of Commissioners will visit India next week, during which she is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the EU delegation said here on Friday.

"The unprecedented visit, one of the first by the College of Commissioners early in the new mandate, highlights the strong momentum in EU-India relations," the Delegation of the European Union to India said in a statement. On February 27 and 28, President von der Leyen will visit New Delhi accompanied by the College of Commissioners, it said.

"It follows President von der Leyen's announcement of a new strategic agenda with India to be presented this year at the EU-India Summit. The visit emphasises the importance of strengthening ties in key areas vital to the prosperity and security of both Europe and India," the statement said.

During the visit, the College of Commissioners and the Indian government will hold a plenary session chaired by President on der Leyen and Prime Minister Modi, it said. Members of the College will also meet their counterparts individually, while von der Leyen and Modi will "hold a bilateral meeting followed by a press point", the statement said.

"In this era of intense geostrategic competition, Europe stands for openness, partnership, and outreach. We seek to deepen ties with one of our most trusted friends and ally -- India. Europe and India are like-minded partners, bound by the shared conviction that democracy best serves the people. That's why one of the first visits of the new Commission is to India," von der Leyen was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnership to advance trade, economic security, and resilient supply chains, along with a common tech agenda and reinforced security and defence cooperation," she said.