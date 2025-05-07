ETV Bharat Wins Prestigious 'HiBiz Digital Media Award' For Excellence In Digital Journalism

Hyderabad: In recognition of its outstanding contribution to digital journalism, ETV Bharat has been honoured with the prestigious 'HiBiz Digital Media Award'. The award ceremony was held at HICC, Madhapur, Hyderabad, under the aegis of HiBiz TV, celebrating excellence in digital media and influence.

The award was presented by Neerab Kumar Prasad, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, who attended the event as the chief guest. ETV Bharat CEO Jonnalagadda Srinivas accepted the award on behalf of the organisation. The ceremony saw recognition of 76 distinguished professionals across digital media platforms, content creation, and influence. Prominent personalities, including CREDAI President Rajasekhara Reddy, and film actors Shiva Reddy and Gagan Vihari, were present at the event.

This latest honour reflects the trust and impact ETV Bharat continues to foster in the digital news space through its innovative storytelling, wide network, and public-interest journalism.

Track Record Of Recognition

ETV Bharat has a history of accolades for its impactful reporting. In 2021, it received the South Asia Digital Media Award from the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). The award recognised ETV Bharat’s compelling coverage of how children in rural areas struggled with online education during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting digital inequalities and urging policy action.

In 2022, ETV Bharat also received the Special Jury Award in the Reporting category at the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). This was awarded for its engaging reports on films featured at the festival and stories that captured the sentiments of cinema enthusiasts. These recognitions reaffirm ETV Bharat’s commitment to delivering credible, inclusive, and socially responsible journalism in the digital era.