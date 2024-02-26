EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

Chennai: Space exploration as a business sector was largely unheard of before the turn of this century. On one far end, stars, satellites and planets were scientific subjects specific to ISRO and NASA, and on the other, they were figures of speech for clairvoyants.

However, in the recent past, achievements in space science and entry of private players in the field has led to a radical change in the way countries understand and approach space research.

One such recent development in India has been the government allowing up to 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in certain sectors of space research, a move aimed to liberalise entry routes and attract potential investors to invest in Indian companies in space.

Former Director of ISRO and Moon Man of India Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Sankaranarayanan Sudalai, spoke about space sector, the impact of Artificial Intelligence on it, and how the field offers great career opportunities for youth to pursue.

Excerpts from the interview:

ETB: The central government has allowed 100 percent foreign investment in certain sectors of space research. What positive changes do you think this will bring to the industry?

Dr. Annadurai: This can be answered from recent examples. If there is one sector that has progressed even during the global Covid pandemic, it has been the aerospace industry. More than 40 percent of the number of satellites launched in the past 65 years have been launched in the three years since the pandemic. Mainly, more than 90 percent of the satellites have been sent by private space companies like Elon Musk's Space X and One Web. As far as India is concerned, there is a lot of progressive research going on in the space sector even though it is government-run. We are sending spacecraft to the Moon and Mars. We have built many satellites that we need. I believe that foreign investment can give progress commercially.

Although airplanes were once exclusively for the Air Force, later they became the mode of transportation for the general public as well. Almost the same situation is likely to develop in the space sector. While other countries are leading in this, India cannot be left behind. They have brought a change so that the private sector can also contribute in the first phase in the space industry which was only owned by the government.

There is scope for better performance when it comes to foreign investment. Technically Indians can participate. I think business performance will improve. The launch pad is to be set up at Kulasekaran Pattinam in Tamil Nadu. I am confident that commercial investments, when available, will help take Indians to the next level in space exploration.

ETB: Space exploration is not just limited to science. There is national security involved considering the use of military guidance satellites. Do you think that allowing foreign investment without government intervention in this environment is feasible?

Dr. Annadurai: It's a challenging one. It's almost like cell phones used to be. Useful for security and personal use. It also includes drones that have been creeping in lately. There is definitely a need for the government to regulate this sector. When there is a need to produce a lot, new strategies and techniques have to come. I think they can be regulated like cell phones and air travel. In the present era, all investment and development cannot be done by the government alone, private contribution is also necessary.

ETB: Given that the space sector is likely to attract massive investments in India and, in turn, offer novel career opportunities, how should students approach this field? What should they study to forge their careers in it?

Dr. Annadurai: There are opportunities for B.Tech Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science programs. One can choose courses like aeronautical, aero space in post graduation. If you get a chance to study at ISRO's Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, you have a bright future ahead of you. After completing the course you can get a job in the government or private space sector. In it, if they perform well, they create opportunities to study at the NASA Academy.

ETB: What is the status of the Gaganyaan project to send humans to space?

Dr. Annadurai: A cryogenic machine is to be used in the last phase of Gaganyaan project. Even in the recent Chandrayaan-3 program, its tests were approached as Human Rated. The mission should not be interrupted by changes in external temperature, or even minor changes in fuel, while the launch vehicle is in transit. We are careful that this problem does not become a threat to the safety of the people traveling in it.

Cryogenic has undergone more than 30 types of tests. In the last phase of testing, the cryogenic machine has been qualified to carry humans. A final conclusion can only be reached if the individual tests are put together. By the end of this year, Vyommitra, a humanoid robot, will be sent for testing on an unmanned spacecraft. Based on the results, an attempt will be made to send people. What effect does the air pressure, temperature etc. have on the robot in the space craft? Instead, the experiment could answer questions like what challenges humans face when traveling.

ETB: What are your views on the use of artificial intelligence in space industry?

Dr. Annadurai: Technologies like computers and cell phones first came to the space industry. It was only later that they became commercially viable. AI has been with ISRO since the launch of Mangalyaan. When Mangalyaan Kalam approaches Mars, it may take 20 minutes for us to receive the information sent from it. If we also give a response command it will take 20 minutes. It is about a 40 minutes interval. At these times, it is impossible to follow orders from the earth. The final stage will be on the other side of Mars when it reaches the orbit of Mars. At that point it will automatically sense its position and decelerate and stabilize itself in Mars orbit, within the gravitational pull of Mars. So artificial intelligence has been introduced to do the same.

Similarly, artificial intelligence was used to operate the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover autonomously in the Chandrayaan project. Until now, humans have been monitoring satellites to ensure that all the small machines are working properly. We are currently using artificial intelligence for this as well. AI is used to make decisions based on the data available while testing devices like cryogenics. Artificial Intelligence has also been incorporated into computers to monitor the missions of orbiting satellites. The aerospace industry is pioneering today's use of technology that the world will need tomorrow.

ETB: Global warming is emerging as a major problem. Will the results of the Aditya-L1 mission to explore the Sun help us address climate change?

Dr. Annadurai: Aditya L1 approaches change in space rather than change on Earth. Satellites in space are more vulnerable to warming. The recently launched INSAT 3DS examines the Earth's temperature. In a few weeks, the NISR (Nasa Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite, made at a cost of $1.5 billion, will be launched. This satellite is built by ISRO and NASA in a joint venture. Earth's weather position is compared every 14 days. I think this will give the world's countries an opportunity to understand how severe global warming is. Not only the Himalayas and Antarctica but also the temperature of forests can be recorded and compared.