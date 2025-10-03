ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact: Rajasthan Lifts 11-Year Ban on Camel Trade, Herders Celebrate Victory

In response to the latest announcement, the President of Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh (National Herders Association), Lalji Raika, expressed his gratitude to ETV Bharat and called the decision a long-awaited victory for camel herders. “We have been continuously protesting and demonstrating across the state to lift the ban. The lifting of this ban will now bring a large number of camels to the Pushkar Fair, allowing herders to transport them from one state to another easily. The department has also issued a notification regarding the amendment,” Raika said.

This was prompted in part by a report from ETV Bharat, highlighting the worsening conditions faced by camel herders, sparking public discourse and renewed pressure on policymakers.

Officials said the policy reversal by the state government will also boost camel participation at the famed Pushkar Fair, India’s largest livestock gathering.

The decision comes 11 years after former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje restricted the movement, sale, and participation of camels in animal fairs. The ban was announced after the camel was declared the state animal to curb its declining population.

Udaipur: The Rajasthan government has lifted a longstanding ban on the export and transportation of camels. The move came as a major relief to camel herders in the state, as they have been struggling to earn their living.

Raika said the amendment permits camel transportation and sale under certain conditions, including use for dairy or farming purposes, with approval from a competent authority. However, he expressed concerns, asking whether this permission can be easily obtained or whether camel herders will have to run around offices. “Furthermore, how will the purpose of dairying or farming be proven?”

Movement years in the making

Raika said the policy reversal was the outcome of years of efforts, struggle and persistent advocacy. On September 1, 2024, the association was established in Pali to advocate for the conservation of camels and the rights of herders. That same year, the “Save the Camel Movement” was launched.

“Our first movement began at Bande Ke Balaji near Jaipur. We developed a five-point demand letter and held several major movements in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bharatmala,” the association president said.

“Over the years, we submitted multiple memorandums, met with government officials, and pushed for reforms such as minimum support prices for camel milk and the creation of camel sanctuaries,” Raika said.

The association had put forth their main five demands, including the repeal of the Camel Act 2016, an MSP of Rs 80 per litre for camel milk, opening forests for camel grazing, the establishment of a camel sanctuary, and subsidies for camel herders in every forum.

Pushkar Fair to see a revival

The association president said lifting the ban on camel exports would also have a major impact at the upcoming International Pushkar Animal Fair. “This year, a larger number of camels will be present at the fair than in previous years. Camel herders will also come from Rajasthan’s neighbouring states. Consequently, the demand for camels will increase, and prices will also rise,” he said.

“If traders are subjected to numerous restrictions, they will not come to buy, and prices will fall further. Before the Camel Act 2016, the price of an adult camel was Rs 40,000. It has now dropped to Rs 20,000. The price of a young camel calf has fallen to as low as Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000, less than that of a baby goat,” he said.