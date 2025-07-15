ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact: NHAI To Replace Metal Crash Barriers With Concrete Structure

After ETV Bharat's report on missing crash barriers on Dehradun-Delhi National Highway, the NHAI has taken prompt action.

Missing crash barrier on Dehradun-Delhi National Highway (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

Dehradun: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to install concrete crash barriers in place of the existing metal structure along Dehradun-Delhi National Highway to prevent accidents.

The decision comes after ETV Bharat published a report on July 14 pointing out missing barriers on the highway, increasing risk of accidents. NHAI took cognizance of this report within 24 hours.

In its report, ETV Bharat had showed how metal barriers were missing on the National Highway between Haridwar and Dehradun at various places namely Raiwal, Chhidarwala and Kuanwala. It also came to light how outlets on the service lanes had removed these crash barriers for the convenience to their customers and tourists. At some places, these crash barriers were removed after every few steps. Also, pillars that had been installed to support these crash barriers were removed.

The missing crash barriers increased risk of road accidents. NHAI determines the entry and exit points of the highway from the service lanes but in the absence of crash barriers, vehicles tend to violate traffic rules.

After ETV Bharat had raised the issue, NHAI officials said that in order to solve the problem it will do away with the existing metal crash barriers in the stretch between Haridwar and Dehradun and install a concrete crash barrier, ensuring safety on the national highway. NHAI said tenders have been invited for this work and it is expected that the procedure will start by September or October.

Pankaj Maurya, Uttarakhand regional officer of NHAI told ETV Bharat, "The National Highway Authority Ministry has taken cognizance of the matter. NHAI will now install concrete crash barriers and funds have also been released for the work."

