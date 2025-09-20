ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact: Help Pours In For Rajasthan's Kalbelia Family With Five Visually-Impaired Children

Things started to change when ETV Bharat published a ground-level report about the life of his family and the children. The story caught the attention of local administrative officials and socio-welfare groups. The first response came from members of the Rajasthan Child Advisory Group (R-CAG), who visited the family and raised their concerns with the authorities.

Bhanwarlal's family of 13 lived in a makeshift tent, earning their livelihood by picking garbage. Allegedly, with no permanent house and no access to government welfare schemes, their lives was overshadowed by poverty, illness and helplessness. But an even biggest tragedy was that five of his 11 children were visually impaired and had never received any medical attention.

The family of Bhanwarlal, belonging to Kalbelia community of Udaipur, had long been trapped in poverty and isolation. Adding to their woes, five of his children were visually impaired. However, after ETV Bharat published a report on the family's condition, his children began receiving medical treatment and got new glasses for better vision, while administrative officials provided ration and financial assistance to the family.

Udaipur: Just days after ETV Bharat brought to light the plight of a tribal couple and their 11 children in Lilavas village under Jhadol subdivision of Rajasthan, a ray of hope finally reached the family, with local administration and social organisations stepping in to extend all help possible.

The children were then taken to Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur for eye checkup. Doctors prescribed special glasses, but these were not available in government hospitals. That's when social organisations and donors stepped in. Rajasthan Knowledge Empowerment Group (R-KEG), along with Gayatri Seva Sansthan, took responsibility for the treatment and arranged for the glasses.

The most heartwarming moment came when the children received their spectacles at the Vivekananda Auditorium of Gayatri Seva Sansthan. For the first time, they could see the world with clarity. Young Khushi, one of the visually-impaired children, hugged her father and said, "Now I can see." Her words brought tears to everyone's eyes.

An emotional Bhanwarlal said, "We thought our children would live in darkness forever, but today we have hope. Now our children can move forward like others."

R-KEG President and social worker Chandragupta Singh Chauhan, who visited the family, said many urgent issues came to light during the visit. He raised the matter with officials and ministers. As a result, not only did Bhanwarlal's children started availing treatment, but the area also received maternal and child health services. "R-KEG will continue following up to ensure these children are fully integrated into mainstream life," assured Chauhan.

Shailendra Pandya, former member of Rajasthan Child Commission and General Secretary of R-KEG, said unavailability of spectacles in government hospitals was a major problem. Thankfully, philanthropists like Rahul Vyas, Himmat Soni and Prem Charan stepped in to provide specs to the children.

Himmat Soni even pledged free eye checkups and glasses for 100 children, extending assistance beyond just one family.

For Bhanwarlal, ETV Bharat's report not just helped his children receive medical treatment, but his family received ration kits for several months, while Aadhaar cards were also made for the children. Not only this, the administration has also initiated process to grant pensions to visually impaired children. Efforts are also being made to secure a residential lease and eventually build a permanent house for the family.

As per officials, a survey of children in nearby areas is now underway to ensure that every child is either in school or enrolled in an Anganwadi centre. "A survey is being carried out to determine how many children attend school or Anganwadi. We will ensure not a single child is left out of mainstream education," said an official.