ETV Bharat Impact | Fast Trains Slow Down At 'That' Dangerous Bend Near Mumbra Station

Mumbai: A day after four people were killed after falling off a suburban train, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to slow down the speed of fast trains at that dangerous bend near the Mumbra Railway Station where the accident took place.

It may be mentioned here ETV Bharat published a report on Monday about the accident and how the passengers unions had alleged that fast trains did not slow down at that particular turn. In Mumbai, fast trains are those which halt at a limited number of stations, while slow trains halt at each and every station.

The decision was implemented immediately and the fast trains slowed down near the spot, where the mishap occurred. According to Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, the speed of slow trains is 35 kms per hour, while that of fast trains is 40-45 kms per hour.

"The speed of fast trains has been curtailed to 35 kms per hour at the bend near Mumbra station, where the mishap occurred," Neela added.

Top officials of Central Railway visited the spot after the accident occurred on Monday. A team of engineers also calculated the distance on the railway tracks between two trains.

The Railway Ministry has decided to install automatic doors in local non-AC trains in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to ensure the safety and security of the passengers. Officials of Central Railway said that the new design trains will be ready by November 2025 and will be made operational by January 2026 after trials.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while speaking to reporters said his government is considering providing AC locals to Mumbaikars without hiking the fares.

"I have also seen some news that Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is insensitive. These media reports are baseless. After the accident took place on Monday, I and the Railway Minister spoke for 45 minutes about it," he added. He also maintained that automated doors will be installed in suburban trains. Fadnavis said that the accident on Monday was serious.

"The government understands that if doors are installed, there should be ventilation," he added. "We will need to learn lessons from the accident yesterday," he added. He also said that government offices have given flexi timings but it is difficult to implement in private offices due to factors like profit.