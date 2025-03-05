ETV Bharat Impact | 70-Year-Old Neelamma, Who Digs Graves In A Crematorium, Gets A Helping Hand

Mysuru: Neelamma, an elderly woman who continues to dig graves for bodies at the age of 70, has received a helping hand from donors. Hyderabad-based businessman and social worker Raghu Arikapudi has given her a year's worth of essentials and Rs one lakh in the form of a cheque. He also felicitated Neelamma at the crematorium itself and promised to help her build a house.

On March 1, ETV Bharat published a special report titled '5,000 Graves And Counting: Mysuru’s Neelamma Digs On at 70 In A Cemetery, Fights for Dignity' about Neelamma, an elderly woman who has been living in a crematorium for 30 years and has dug graves for over 5,000 bodies.

This report was also published in the Eenadu newspaper. Seeing this news, Raghu Arikapudi had come to Mysuru from Hyderabad. He went to Neelamma's crematorium in Vidyaranyapuram in the city, where he honored the old woman, gave Neelamma all kinds of daily needs for a year and a cheque of one lakh rupees. He also promised to provide Neelamma with a house.

Neelamma and Raghu, who helped her, spoke to ETV Bharat. "I don't know what to say. Everyone who has come and helped is God's will. We have nothing. If you do good for people, God will give you everything on his own," Neelamma said.

Raghu Arigapudi, on his part, said, "On the 3rd, an article was published in the Eenadu newspaper with the headline 'Neelamma's sleep and food in Rudrabhoomi. We contacted the Eenadu newspaper by phone and got her address. We came to Mysore from Hyderabad and met her mother. The report in the Eenadu newspaper of ETV Group is a true report. The family has been helped by providing her with enough groceries for a year. Neelamma has asked for a house."

"The house she stays in currently is a government property. I will do my best. I would like to express my gratitude to ETV Bharat for reporting such a report. Now, I have given a cheque of Rs. one lakh. I will help this family in the coming days. I will appeal to the (Karnataka) government to provide her a house," said Raghu Arigapudi, who is also the president of the Raghu Arigapudi Seva Trust.