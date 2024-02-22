ETV Bharat Exclusive | For BJP, Surprising Results Will Come from South India: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hyderabad: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan believes that surprising results will come for the saffron party from south India, where it was so far considered weak. He also said that BJP will win all the 28 seats in Karnataka.

There are 132 Lok Sabha seats in south India. Listing out achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Shivraj told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, "25 crore people have come above the poverty line. Four crore houses were build for the poor. 10 crore Ujjwala gas connections were allotted. Over 11 crore toilets were constructed. 55 crore people were given the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. 80 crore people are being given free ration. The list of achievements is long. One crore females earned Rs. one lakh. Small shopkeepers were benefited due to the Street Vendor Scheme," he added.

"So the reality is that even in south India, Modi is in everyone's hearts. I travelled to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. I visited villages in Karnataka and spoke to the beneficiaries, including Christians and Muslims and they thanked the Prime Minister and so I feel people are with him (Prime Minister Modi)," elaborated 64-year-old Budhni-born Shivraj.

"The construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of CAA, Triple Talaq law, renovations of temples...Indians have a new hope that in his third term (as Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will take India to greater heights. A developed India is his (PM Modi's) aim and guarantee and the foundation of it has been laid," said Shivraj.

According to Shivraj, people will vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. "Surprising results will come from south India, where we (BJP) were considered weak till now, be it Telangana (or other states). In Karnataka we will all 28 seats. We will improve our performance in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra (Pradesh)," the senior BJP leader added.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned everyone's confidence through development. Shivraj, who was succeeded by incumbent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a supreme person.

"If I speak from my heart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a supreme person and has been sent by god for India's development. I feel god sends important persons like these for some vital work. PM Narendra Modi has created a history of India's development, which is rare and beyond imagination. He has won everyone's confidence through development," Shivraj said.

"During that time, when other parties are seeking caste census, for Prime Minister, there are only four castes - poor, farmer, youth and females and he has worked for development of all these four categories," added Shivraj, who is fondly called as 'Mama'.

Shivraj also lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee saying she lacks 'Mamata' (affection).

"I had gone there (to West Bengal) and spoke about Sandeshkhali and people are hurt by it. Mamata being a woman cannot understand the pains of women. Our state president was beaten. I am confident that the people of West Bengal will give an answer to Mamata against the injustice and the BJP is fighting with all strength," he added.

Shivraj also spoke about the farmers protest in Punjab. Asked about it, Shivraj quipped, "The BJP has always supported farmers and PM Narendra Modi is a messiah."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke about the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. "Akhilesh (Yadav) knows that Samajwadi Party is drowning and it should not be a surprise if the BJP wins all the 80 seats. Congress has nothing left. (Former Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to people in Raebareli (in Uttar Pradesh), that she would not contest, as winning in Lok Sabha is not possible, and she has chosen Rajya Sabha. There is no question of these two parties doing anything in Madhya Pradesh and we will all the 29 Lok Sabha seats," he added.

Shivraj also hit out at 'directionless' Congress saying it is on the verge of an end. He also said that BJP has also given him a lot and it was time to pay back to the party.