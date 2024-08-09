New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, former Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, commented on the state of the nation under the interim government. He said that it remains to be seen how the interim government governs the nation.

ETV Bharat Exclusive | 'Let's See if Dr Yunus Can Restore Law and Order in Bangladesh': Hasina's Son Sajeeb (Video: ETV Bharat)

“There is no law and order in Bangladesh. Looting and robbery are going on, the army is deployed in Dhaka so some areas are peaceful, but in others, looting continues in neighbourhoods. Dr Yunus is talking about second independence; well, let’s see if he can restore law and order in the country. We shall see how capable he is”, said Hasina’s son.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, who recently returned to Bangladesh to lead the interim government, paid tribute to those killed in the deadly protests that led to Sheikh Hasina's ousting. Yunus stated that the sacrifices of those killed in the protests had brought the nation a "second independence."

"Today is a glorious day for us," he said shortly after returning to the country to lead a caretaker government. "Bangladesh has created a new victory day. Bangladesh has got a second independence."

Sajeeb further noted that he is ‘convinced’ Pakistan’s ISI was involved in fuelling political unrest in Bangladesh.

“Once the protesters started agitating for the ouster of the government, they started attacking the police stations. The people attacking the police stations were armed with guns, and it is very difficult to obtain guns in Bangladesh. They were supplied by someone and the only actors capable of supplying weapons to countries are the foreign intelligence service”, he said.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday night. The new caretaker government, led by its Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin. The development came three days after Sheikh Hasina was ousted as the Bangladesh Prime Minister following violent protests in the country.

Sajeeb told ETV Bharat that his mother is in good spirits now but was initially disappointed as she didn’t expect this to happen. “She is deciding what to do next. Our first priority is to ensure the safety and security of our people”, he said.

Sajeeb claimed that his mother has not applied for asylum anywhere and has not made any decision, adding, “What she was really planning was to ultimately go back to Bangladesh, once democracy is restored. Whether she will be active in politics or not is irrelevant but her goal was this was going to be her last term and she would go live in her village home retired”.