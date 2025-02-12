ETV Bharat Exclusive: Jaipur's Ayush Singhal Achieves 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2025; Balances Hard Work With Studies

Jaipur: In the recently released results of the JEE Main 2025 January session, Ayush Singhal, a resident of Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, has secured a spot among the top fourteen students nationwide, who achieved a 100 percentile. Ayush, who scored a perfect 100 percentile in Physics, 99.98 in Chemistry, and 99.99 in Maths, shared insights into his journey and study routine in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

Ayush, who has been passionate about science since a young age, chose the science stream with a focus on mathematics. His love for the subject fueled his dedication, and he maintained a rigorous study schedule. "I studied for about 11 to 12 hours daily. I would start my day by studying chemistry, then study physics and mathematics," he said, adding discussions with his friends helped him clear his doubts and gain a deeper understanding.

Despite the intense preparation, Ayush made sure to balance his studies with activities that helped him relax. "To relieve stress, I would play with my elder brother or sometimes go out to play badminton. Talking to my grandparents also helped me unwind," he said, emphasising the importance of maintaining mental well-being during such a rigorous preparation period.

Ayush also offered words of encouragement for students who failed this time "Don't be discouraged. Keep practising and prepare well for the April attempt. Set your schedule before you sleep and follow it diligently," he advised. While Ayush has cleared JEE Mains, his primary focus is now on JEE Advanced.

Ayush's achievement has been a source of pride for his family. His father, Rajiv Singhal, explained that the success didn't come from any special guidance but from consistent effort. "I just ensured his food and daily routine were well taken care of," Rajiv said. His mother, Anita Singhal, said that Ayush had not attended any family functions for the last three years.

"Whenever invited, he would decline, saying that he could not afford to waste even two hours," she added. Ayush's JEE mentor, Ashish Arora, attributed his success to his dedication and speed, which are crucial for JEE Mains. "While speed and efficiency are essential, mistakes are inevitable, but learning from them is key," Arora explained. Looking ahead to JEE Advanced, he stressed that it is a test of intellectual IQ rather than speed, and Ayush's focus is now shifting towards this new challenge.