Exclusive Interview: Union Minister For Law Arjun Ram Meghwal Apologises For Controversial Statement On Poet-Saint Meerabai

Bikaner: Union Minister for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal, who found himself at the centre of controversy following his statement about poet-saint Meerabai, expressed regret and apologised for his remarks. Following the apology, he distanced himself from the issue. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat on Friday, when questioned about his statement, Meghwal referred to Meerabai as his idol.

Targeting Congress: Meghwal also made a significant statement about the ongoing protests against Congress in Bikaner, following Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Union Minister criticized Congress for its historical disrespect towards Baba Saheb, mentioning that the party had not even allowed his portrait in Parliament or awarded him the Bharat Ratna. He remarked that Congress's current stance on respecting Baba Saheb is hypocritical, as even its allies now understand Congress's true intentions.

Union Minister for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal terms poet-saint Meerbabi his idol while speaking to ETV Bharat in Bikaner on Friday (ETV Bharat)

‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill: Regarding the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on 'One Nation, One Election,' Meghwal explained that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been formed under the chairmanship of PP Chaudhary. He pointed out that after independence, simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held without issues related to the federal structure. He suggested that the opposition now objects to this proposal because Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports it.

Enhanced Security Arrangements: Union Minister Meghwal's visit to Bikaner usually sees standard security arrangements, but following his comments on Meerabai, the police administration made heightened security measures. A large number of policemen, along with QRT personnel in plain clothes, were deployed for his convoy. Meghwal had originally planned to attend two government programmes, but both were cancelled following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.