Ethnic Violence in Manipur: SC Extends Tenure of Justice Gita Mittal Committee by 6 Months

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday extended by six months the tenure of the Justice Gita Mittal committee, which was set up last year, to oversee the relief and rehabilitation of the victims in Manipur, which has been reeling under ethnic violence since May 2023. More than 200 people have been killed, several hundred injured, and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic violence.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra extended the term of the panel after the court was informed that its tenure ended on July 15. “The committee chaired by Justice Gita Mittal stands extended by six months," said the bench.

Besides Justice Mittal, former Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the panel comprised of justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, and Asha Menon, an ex-judge of the Delhi High Court.

The apex court in August last year, had directed to set up a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims and compensation. The apex court had also asked former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases. The apex court had made it clear that the committee would submit all its reports to it.

The apex court constituted the panel days after terming as "deeply disturbing" the video of women being paraded naked in the state.