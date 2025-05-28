Espionage For Pakistan: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Father Hires Lawyer

Hisar: Jailed YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's father, Harish Malhotra, has hired a lawyer to fight her case. Malhotra is currently lodged in the Central Jail in Haryana's Hisar, where his father met her.

After the meeting, he said Jyoti is innocent and has been framed. Kumar Muskesh, her lawyer, said," I met Jyoti in Jail, and am currently studying the case. Her father was in touch with me for a week. The vakalatnama was not signed in the police custody, and Jyoti signed it later. Complete information is being taken about Jyoti."

"Jyoti has been made an accused, and the investigation is yet to be completed. A case has been registered against her under several sections. Danish got Jyoti a visa for Pakistan. If anyone had to go to Pakistan, they would have met Danish for a visa. The case is being studied thoroughly, and the police have repeatedly questioned her during the nine-day remand. The police itself has admitted that Jyoti has no connection with terrorist organisations and she has not shared any sensitive information with Pakistan. The investigative agency is not speaking clearly," he added.

A Hisar court on Monday remanded Malhotra to judicial custody after the end of her police remand in a case of alleged espionage. The 33-year-old travel influencer was produced in the court, where the police did not seek further remand, after which the court sent her to jail.

Lawyer Mukesh Kumar. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, data from Malhotra's three mobile phones and a laptop, which had been sent for forensic examination, has been recovered. "Nearly 10-12 terabytes of data have been recovered. Further investigation in this regard is in progress," a police source said.

After her arrest, the police sent Malhotra's three mobile phones and a laptop for forensic examination. Malhotra's four bank accounts are also being examined.