Espionage For Pakistan: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Sent To 14-Day Judicial Remand

Hisar: A court here on Monday remanded YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on the charge of espionage for Pakistan, to 14-day judicial custody at the end of her police remand. The 33-year-old travel influencer was produced in the court, where the police didn't seek further remand.

The police have sent three mobiles and a laptop of hers for forensics. "Nearly 10-12 terabytes of data have been recovered. Further investigation in this regard is in progress," the police said. Malhotra's four bank accounts are also being examined.

The court had extended Malhotra's police remand by four days when the YouTube produced last week. Malhotra was among the 12 people arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past three weeks on suspicion of espionage, with investigators suspecting the presence of a Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

The Hisar Native, who ran the YouTube channel "Travel With JO', was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension recently and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Hisar police had said that no evidence of her access to any military or defence-related information has emerged yet. But she was definitely in contact with some people, knowing that they were Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Police sources further said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023, who was expelled on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau and military intelligence officials have also questioned Malhotra. Investigations have revealed that she visited Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and some other countries. She was also allegedly in touch with Danish during the military conflict between India and Pakistan that followed the Pahalgam terror attack, they had said.