Espionage For Pakistan: Puri YouTuber Grilled For Links With Jyoti Malhotra

Puri: The Puri Police, probing potential leaks of sensitive information, on Sunday interrogated Priyanka Senapati for her possible like with YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested in Haryana for espionage. Senapti is a YouTuber based in Puri.

Official sources said Malhotra, who had gained substantial popularity on social media platforms, was allegedly involved in sharing confidential information about the Indian armed forces with Pakistan. Investigators suggest that Malhotra had been engaged in espionage activities for several years, acting as a conduit for passing over sensitive military and national security information.

After months of intelligence gathering, the Hisar Police arrested Malhotra and six others. During the investigation, it came to light that Malhotra visited Puri in September 2024, when she reportedly took photographs and videos in and around the Jagannath Temple and other key locations, which has now raised serious concerns. Security agencies fear that sensitive visuals and geographical data related to strategically important areas may have been leaked to foreign intelligence handlers.

What has further grown the suspicion of the investigators is that Malhotra might have used sophisticated digital tools to gather and transmit information. The agencies are now trying to assess whether any classified data from the temple city or nearby locations may have been compromised, especially considering the proximity of several government and military facilities.

"Jyoti was just a friend of mine, and I came in contact with her through YouTube. I was unaware of anything she is accused of. I would not have been in touch with her if I knew she was spying for the enemy country. I knew her professionally through content creation, and I am personally shocked to hear this. If any investigator wishes to cross-question, I would cooperate fully," Senapati clarified in a social media post.

This case underscores the growing threat of cyber and information-based espionage using social media and content-sharing platforms as covert mediums. The involvement of seemingly regular social media influencers in such serious crimes has sent shockwaves across the security establishment.

The social media post by Senapati. (ETV Bharat)

With the ongoing probe, more arrests and disclosures are expected in the coming days. The central intelligence agencies, along with state police, are on high alert and are taking necessary steps to identify and dismantle any wider network linked to this espionage network. The incident has not only raised national security concerns but also highlighted the urgent need for stricter digital surveillance and vetting of social media influencers involved in content creation related to sensitive locations or institutions.

"It is a sensitive case as Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on the charge of espionage for Pakistan. Officials will now try to ascertain her networks, the connection between Malhotra and the woman living in Puri and why she went to Pakistan. We are in constant touch with the state and central intelligence agencies and the Haryana Police. Everything will be clear after the investigation is over," Puri SP Vineet Agrawal said.

"Jyoti Malhotra came to Puri in 2024. We are in touch with the Haryana Police, and steps will be taken after we get the information. It would not be right to say anything now until the investigation is over. We have initiated several measures to increase the security of the temple," he added.

"My daughter has been working as a YouTuber for the last two years. Four months ago, she went to Pakistan's Kartarpur Corridor for a vlog. Her trip was funded by a travel company, and Malhotra is not linked to it. Since my daughter is a YouTuber, she only kept friendship with Malhotra. However, Malhotra never came to our house. When she came to Puri, my daughter spent some time with her. She did not know that Malhotra was a Pakistani spy; had she known it, she would never have kept friendship with Jyoti. Since it is a matter of national security, we will fully cooperate in all investigations. A team of Puri Police came to question my daughter. She did not share any video with Jyoti," Raj Kishore Senapati, Priyanka's father, said.