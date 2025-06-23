Espionage Case: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 7

Hisar: The judicial custody of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan last month, has been extended for 14 days till July 7 by a Hisar district court, her lawyer said on Monday.

"Jyoti's judicial remand was supposed to conclude today (Monday). After appearing before the court, her remand has been further extended for 14 days. The next court hearing will be on July 7," Kumar Mukesh, her lawyer, said.

On June 9, the court extended Malhotra's judicial custody and fixed the hearing for June 23. The 33-year-old YouTuber had appeared before the court through video conferencing. A bail petition for Malhotra filed by Kumar was also rejected by the court.

Hisar Police arrested her on suspicion of espionage on May 16, and she was subsequently remanded to a five-day police custody by the court.

On the completion of the remand, the court extended her custody by four more days after the police sought to question her further. On May 26, the court remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days.

Malhotra, who hails from the city, ran a YouTube channel named "Travel with JO". She was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, Hisar Police said no evidence had emerged to indicate Malhotra had access to any military or defence-related information, but claimed she was in contact with some people aware that they were Pakistani Intelligence Operatives.

Police sources had previously said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission since November 2023. India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage. The police have claimed Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Malhotra as an asset.