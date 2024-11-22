ETV Bharat / bharat

'Eradicate Sanatan Dharma' Remark: SC Defers Hearing Plea Of TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

The SC deferred the hearing on plea of Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him over his purported "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark.

'Eradicate Sanatan Dharma' Remark: SC Defers Hearing Plea Of TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him over his purported "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark. A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar posted the hearing in February, 2025.

It further said the interim order granting the politician exemption from appearing physically before trial courts would continue till further orders. Arguing for Stalin, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and other counsel pointed out that several respondents (complainants) had not filed their replies on the plea.

On March 4, the top court rebuked Satlin over his remarks, asking why he had moved the court with a plea to club the FIRs against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression. Stalin, the minister of youth welfare and sports of Tamil Nadu, is a well-known film actor and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

Speaking at a conference in September, 2023, Stalin allegedly remarked, "Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be eradicated." Comparing Sanatana Dharma to "coronavirus, malaria and dengue", he reportedly said it ought to be "destroyed". Multiple FIRs were registered against him after his remark in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him over his purported "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark. A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar posted the hearing in February, 2025.

It further said the interim order granting the politician exemption from appearing physically before trial courts would continue till further orders. Arguing for Stalin, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and other counsel pointed out that several respondents (complainants) had not filed their replies on the plea.

On March 4, the top court rebuked Satlin over his remarks, asking why he had moved the court with a plea to club the FIRs against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression. Stalin, the minister of youth welfare and sports of Tamil Nadu, is a well-known film actor and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

Speaking at a conference in September, 2023, Stalin allegedly remarked, "Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be eradicated." Comparing Sanatana Dharma to "coronavirus, malaria and dengue", he reportedly said it ought to be "destroyed". Multiple FIRs were registered against him after his remark in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTSANATAN DHARMAUDHAYANIDHI STALINSC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.