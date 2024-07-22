ETV Bharat / bharat

Er Rashid's Brother Wants To Join Politics To Contest Upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Buoyed by his jailed brother's win in parliament elections, Sheikh Khursheed, the younger brother of Engineer Rashid, is set to join politics and contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Sheikh Khursheed, 45, who is working as a teacher in the Jammu and Kashmir's education department, is considering seeking voluntary retirement from his job. "I am considering voluntary retirement from services, though I have not yet submitted my resignation. My resignation may not be linked to joining politics, but to some personal matters," Khursheed told ETV Bharat.

Recruited in 2008 as a teacher, he is presently posted in a Government Middle School Mawara in Langate area of the Kupwara district. He has 15 years of service left in the department. Khursheed is likely to contest assembly elections from Langate assembly segment which is the home constituency of Er Rashid which he won in 2008 and 2014 as an Independent candidate.

"There is a lot of uncertainty over the holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I am weighing the options over contesting the polls," he said.