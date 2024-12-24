ER Prosecutes 304 Men For Travelling In Women-Only Train Coaches: Official

ETV Bharat / bharat

To protect women passengers and ensure their rights to travel without fear, the ER prosecuted 304 men for travelling in women-only train coaches.

To protect women passengers and ensure their rights to travel without fear, the ER prosecuted 304 men for travelling in women-only train coaches.
Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) prosecuted 304 men for travelling in women-only train coaches in the Eastern Railway zone in a six-day drive as part of 'Operation Mahila Suraksha', an official said on Tuesday. The initiative, spearheaded by the RPF, focuses on protecting women passengers and ensuring their right to travel without fear or intimidation, he said.

The ER official said that between December 15 and 20, an intensive drive across Howrah, Sealdah, Malda and Asansol divisions of Eastern Railway led to the apprehension and prosecution of 304 men under the provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorised travel in women-only coaches.

With an aim to create secure spaces for women on public transport, 'Operation Mahila Suraksha' (women's safety) has been implemented with steadfast determination, he said.

"Passengers are encouraged to join this effort by reporting suspicious activities through the RPF helpline 139 or contacting railway officials," he said.

