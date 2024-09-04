EPS Pensioners To Get Pension From Any Bank, Any Branch, Anywhere In India From January 1 2025

New Delhi: In a key development, the central government has approved the proposal for a Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS) for Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) allowing pensioners to get pension from any bank anywhere in India from January 1, 2025.

In an official release, the government said that the CPPS marks a major shift by establishing national-level centralized system, enabling pension disbursement through any bank, any branch across India.

Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The approval of the Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS) marks a significant milestone in modernisation of the EPFO. By enabling pensioners to receive their pensions from any bank, any branch, anywhere in the country, this initiative addresses the long-standing challenges faced by pensioners and ensures a seamless and efficient disbursement mechanism. This is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to transform the EPFO into a more robust, responsive, and tech-enabled organization, committed to serving the needs of its members and pensioners better.”

The CPPS is expected to benefit more than 78 lakh EPS pensioners of EPFO. "By harnessing advanced IT and banking technologies, it will offer a more efficient, seamless, and user-friendly experience for pensioners," the government said.

It added that the CPPS would also ensure the disbursement of pension throughout India without any need for transfer of Pension Payment Orders (PPO) from one office to another even when the pensioner moves from one location to another or changes his bank or branch. This would be a great relief to pensioners who move to their hometown after retirement.

This facility will be launched as part of EPFO’s ongoing IT modernisation project Centralized IT Enabled System (CITES 2.01) from 1st January 2025. In the next phase, CPPS will enable a smooth transition to Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS).