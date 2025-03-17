EPFO Streamlines Process of Claim Settlement: 9 New Steps Taken By Provident Fund Organisation

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO has taken several steps to streamline the process of claim settlement.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje informed the house about the steps EPFO has taken to make claim settlement more user-friendly.
Here is a list of steps taken by EPFO
- For auto-mode processing of advance claims, the amount limit has been enhanced to Rs 1 lakh. Further, in addition to illness or hospitalization advances, the advances for housing, education and marriage are also enabled for auto-mode processing. Now, 60% of advance claims are processed in auto mode.
- The auto-mode claims are processed within three days. EPFO achieved a historic high of 2.16 crore auto-claims settlement as of 06.03.2025 during the current financial year, up from 89.52 lakh in FY 2023-24.
- The member details correction process has been simplified, and members having Aadhaar-verified UANs can make corrections in their IDs themselves, without any EPFO interventions. At present, about 96% of corrections are being done without any EPF office intervention.
- Over 99.31% of claims are now received in online mode, without any requirement to visit the field office. In FY 2024-25 as of 06.03.2025, 7.14 Crore claims have been filed in online mode.
- In Transfer claim submission requests, the need for employer’s attestation of Aadhaar-verified UANs has been done away with. Now only 10% of transfer claims require member and employer’s attestation.
- The requirement for submitting a cheque-leaf with the claim form has also been relaxed for KYC-compliant UANs meeting prescribed criteria.
- EPFO has also provided de-linking facilities to the members, whose EPF accounts have been erroneously/fraudulently linked by the establishments. Since its launch on 18.01.2025, more than 55,000 members have de-linked their accounts till the end of February 2025.
- Certain upfront validations have been developed to guide members about eligibility /admissibility of claims to ensure that members do not file ineligible claims.
- The claim settlement process is being further simplified with the Centralization of member databases under Centralized IT Enabled System (CITES 2.01).
