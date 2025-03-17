ETV Bharat / bharat

EPFO Streamlines Process of Claim Settlement: 9 New Steps Taken By Provident Fund Organisation

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO has taken several steps to streamline the process of claim settlement.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje informed the house about the steps EPFO has taken to make claim settlement more user-friendly.