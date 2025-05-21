EPFO Adds 14.58 Lakh Net Members In March

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for March this year, revealing a net addition of 14.58 lakh members.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the year-on-year analysis reveals an increase of 1.15 per cent in net payroll additions compared to March last year, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives. The ministry has highlighted the EPFO Payroll Data of March this year, the ministry said in a statement.

7.54 lakh new subscribers

EPFO enrolled around 7.54 lakh new subscribers in March this year, representing a 2.03 per cent increase over February and 0.98 per cent year-over-year growth compared to the previous year in March. This growth in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

Age group 18-25 leads payroll addition

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, 4.45 lakh new subscribers added in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 58.94 per cent of the total new subscribers added in March this year. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 4.21 per cent compared to the previous month of February. It also depicts a growth of 4.73 per cent from the previous year in March. Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for March 2025 is approximately 6.68 lakh, reflecting a growth of 6.49 per cent from the previous year in March. This aligns with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Rejoined members

Around 13.23 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in March this year. This figure depicts a 0.39 per cent increase over February. It also shows a significant 12.17 per cent year-over-year growth compared to March 2024. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Growth in female membership

Around 2.08 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in March 2025. It reflects an increase of 0.18 per cent compared to the previous month of February. It also depicts year-over-year growth of 4.18 per cent compared to March 2024. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 2.92 lakh, with a year-over-year growth of 0.78 per cent compared to March 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce, the ministry stated.

State-wise contribution

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 59.67 per cent of net payroll addition, adding a total of around 8.70 lakh net payroll during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.24 per cent of net payroll during the month. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana individually added more than 5 per cent of the total net payroll during the month.

Industry-wise trends

Month-on-month comparison of industry-wise data displays significant growth in the net payroll addition working in establishments engaged in industries such as restaurants, cement, general insurance, canteens, forwarding agencies, travel agencies, and hotels, of the total net payroll addition. Around 45.59 per cent addition is from expert services, consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, and miscellaneous activities. The above payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise, as updating employee records is a continuous process, as per the ministry data.