Envoy to Ireland's Remark Not a Breach of Rules, Says Ex-Diplomat

New Delhi: With the Loksabha polls just around the corner, a letter by the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, to an Irish newspaper, defending PM Modi and blatantly criticising the opposition, has stirred controversy. This has irked the opposition with Congress party’s communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh calling the Ambassador “a party apparatchik”. Ramesh has also called for sacking the top envoy right away for breaching service rules.

"This is unprofessional and disgraceful behaviour on his part, but is par for the Modi course, I guess," the Congress leader said in another post. In a letter, the Indian envoy, in the rejoinder, had said, "Further to 'The Irish Times view on the Indian election: Modi tightens his grip’ (April 11th), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys unprecedented popularity and profile not only in India, but globally because of his impeccable personal character and integrity and thought-leadership on innovative, inclusive governance and sustainable development."

“...The fight against the deeply entrenched ecosystem of corruption (created by the 55-year rule, including the first 30 years, by a single dynastic party in India) is a major factor behind Modi's ever-growing popularity," the ambassador wrote in the letter to the Irish Times.

The matter caught the attention of the public after the Indian embassy in Ireland posted details on X. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), on April 15, it said, “Ambassador @AkhileshIFS's rejoinder to @IrishTimes' highly biased & prejudiced editorial (Modi tightens his grip' April 11, 2024), casting aspersion on Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi, Indian democracy, law enforcement institutions & 'Hindu-majority' people of India.

Meanwhile, commenting on the development a senior ex-diplomat said, "What the ambassador has stated about the PM is based on facts and being the head of the govt, PM Modi is the most popular leader globally. His popularity rating stands at 70%. Many of the world leaders have spoken very highly about PM Modi be it Biden, Macron, Trump or the Russian President Putin."

Ashok Sajjanhar has worked for the Indian Foreign Service for over three decades. He was the ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia and has worked in diplomatic positions in Washington DC Brussels, Moscow, Geneva, Tehran, Dhaka and Bangkok. He negotiated for India in the Uruguay Round of Multilateral Trade Negotiations for India-EU India-ASEAN and the India-Thailand Free Trade Agreement.

"The G20 was the most successful one, ever conducted by any other country, importantly in very difficult circumstances....much of the credit goes to the personal leadership of PM Modi and his rapport with the world leaders", added the ex-ambassador.

"As ambassadors and diplomats, we are required to speak about the country's positive aspects in the foreign land and not make any factually incorrect statement. Therefore, the statement by the Indian ambassador to Ireland is factually very correct but as far as his remarks on Congress are concerned, he could have been a little more 'circumspect and guarded' on this. It is a domestic political matter, he explained.

The senior ex-diplomat pointed out that as far as IFS rules are concerned, a diplomat is not supposed to take any sides between any political party. "One might have a personal view, but not expected to express those in direct ways and maintain an impartial approach as far as the conduct of responsibilities is concerned", he told ETV Bharat

He asserted that in serving as a diplomat abroad, one is expected to maintain a non-ideological, non-political stance. It is pertinent to note that according to the IFS service rules, maintaining political neutrality is enshrined in the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1964, framed by the Central government’s Department of Personnel and Training.

Among the many rules, officers of the Central Civil Services should uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic values, defend and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, and maintain accountability and transparency. The Ministry of External Affairs has yet to issue an official comment on the development. Very interesting.

