Environmentalists Laud UPSC's Step Towards Sustainability

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Environmentalists on Friday welcomed the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC's) decision to use glass bottles and reusable alternatives instead of plastic bottles in its offices, guest house and canteen, stating that it is a proactive step towards environmental sustainability.

The pollution caused by single-use plastic products has a detrimental impact on ecosystems. It has emerged as a significant challenge for India and the world as these materials take many years and require immediate attention.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kedar Sohoni, an environmental expert, said, "Use of plastic water bottles is sometimes seen as a sign of modernism, but encouraging the use of glass bottles and reusables by UPSC will help change that perception."

The environmental expert asserted that not only government offices and institutions but also private institutions, hotels and restaurants should encourage the use of glass and other reusable alternatives, thus reducing plastic pollution.

"Avoiding the use of plastic bottles will save a significant amount of energy that would be spent on their manufacture, collection and recycling. This would be more than offset by the energy spent in making reusable bottles, as they would be used dozens, if not hundreds of times. A large number of plastic bottles are littered and not recycled. Such bottles cause harm to the environment. Avoiding their use will be highly beneficial to the environment," he added.

Expressing similar views, BS Vohra, another environmental expert, said the UPSC's initiative is a proactive step towards environmental sustainability and public health.

"By eliminating plastic water bottles and opting for glass alternatives, the UPSC not only complies with national regulations but also sets a benchmark for other institutions to emulate. No doubt, opting for glass bottles for drinking water is a more environmentally sustainable and health-conscious choice compared to plastic bottles, especially considering the risks associated with microplastics," he said.

The environmental expert asserted that as a premier institution, the UPSC's move could inspire other organisations to follow suit.

"Such a policy could serve as a practical lesson in sustainability for students. This is an important move in towards a more eco-conscious and responsible work environment," he said.

Vohra said that switching from plastic to glass bottles is a positive step towards reducing exposure to microplastics and promoting environmental sustainability.

"However, it's important to note that glass bottles are not entirely free from contamination. Studies have found that water in glass bottles can still contain microplastics, though typically in lower concentrations compared to plastic bottles. This contamination may arise from factors such as the degradation of bottle caps or seals over time," he said.

To further minimise exposure to microplastics, he said, "We must consider using stainless steel or other non-plastic containers, which are less likely to leach harmful particles into the water. Additionally, employing high-quality water filtration systems can help reduce microplastic content in drinking water ."

"While glass bottles offer significant environmental advantages, particularly in terms of recyclability and reducing plastic pollution, they also present challenges related to energy consumption and resource extraction. The overall environmental impact depends on factors such as production methods, transportation logistics, and recycling rates. Therefore, a balanced approach that includes reducing overall consumption, improving recycling systems, and considering alternative materials is essential for achieving sustainability goals," the environmental expert added.

Read more | UPSC Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Connect Top Talent With Employers Including Private Sector