Environmentalist Warns Of Global Threat If Hydrocarbon Project Goes Ahead In Gulf Of Mannar

Chennai: The Union Petroleum Ministry has identified hydrocarbon reserves in 30,000 square kilometers of shallow sea areas and 95,000 square kilometers of deep sea areas adjacent to the landmasses of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Companies including Reliance, Vedanta, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum and others are trying to exploit these reserves.

The Centre has taken the initiative to drill deep-sea gas wells in the Gulf of Mannar off the coastal Tamil Nadu. The hydrocarbon directorate, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, started the auction for blocks on February 11, which has sparked strong opposition.

Neithal Makkal Katchi leader and fisherman Bharathi and environmentalist Prabhakaran Veeraarasu spoke to ETV Bharat on the impact the proposed project will have.

"Tamil Nadu is an important state in the marine fishing industry. People of 608 fishing villages in 14 coastal districts engage in fishing. In Kanyakumari, they do fishing more in the deep sea. Where is the fishery resource? Where do fishermen engage in fishing? It should be included in the coastal zone management plan. Only then can such projects be stopped at the outset. What should be done? Without doing that, the central government and the state government are ignoring the rights of fishermen," Neithal Makkal Katchi leader Bharathi said.

"On the one hand, they have extended the 45-day fishing ban to 61 days, citing the depleting number of fish in the sea. On the other hand, they are trying to bring such plans by stopping fishermen. They had already announced a plan to extract hydrocarbons from the nearby sea to the deep sea, starting from Villupuram to Dhanushkodi. The fishing community is strongly opposing that plan. Without thinking about it at all, they are trying to bring similar plans again. This plan will have a great impact on marine life and the fishing industry. We, the fishermen, are all against this," he added.

"There is a lot of opposition in Tamil Nadu regarding the hydrocarbon project. In the past, hydrocarbon was extracted from the Cauvery Delta basins. Due to this, the farmers and the agricultural lands there were greatly affected. The farmers staged a huge protest regarding the impacts caused by the oil wells. As a result, huge pressure was mounted on the central government. The AIADMK government brought a special law to prevent hydrocarbon extraction. With this, the government declared the Cauvery Delta area as an agricultural area which should be protected. The current DMK government has not only confirmed this but has also registered its protest against hydrocarbon exploration in Tamil Nadu," Prabhakaran Veeraarasu from the poovulagin nanbargal environment organisation said.

The notification by the Centre included 9,990.96 sq km under the block CY-DWHP-2024/1 in the Cauvery basin, which falls within the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve and is near the Palk Bay and Wadge Bank.

The Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve encompassed the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park and has a rich biodiversity encompassing varied ecosystems like coral reefs, seagrass beds, mangroves, estuaries, mudflats, islands and forests. This biosphere reserve consisted of a chain of 21 islands and adjoining coral reefs spread over 560 sq kms off the coasts of Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi and supported a wide variety of marine fauna.

"When we talk about South Tamil Nadu, they have decided to develop a plan to extract hydrocarbons in the area from Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Dhanushkodi, which are ecologically sensitive areas. There are 21 protected islands. Funds are being provided from many places to protect the Gulf of Mannar, which is of global importance as a plethora of species live there, with an abundance of sea cows and coral reefs. There are more than 45 mammal species. If such projects come to this area, it will be a great danger. All the resources that we have protected for so many years will be wasted, jeopardising the livelihood of millions of fishermen," Veeraarasu said.

In addition, the Tamil Nadu government notified India’s first Conservation Reserve for the highly endangered Dugong (Sea Cow) in the Palk Bay in September 2021, covering 448 sq km of coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts.