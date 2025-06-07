Environmentalist Lauds Aravalli Green Wall Project For Afforestation Of 700-KM Area

By Santu Das

New Delhi: An environmentalist on Saturday welcomed the Aravalli Green Wall Project, initiated by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, stating that it is not only a significant step towards reviving ecological balance but also the restoration of the natural heritage of one of the oldest mountain ranges.

Under the project, afforestation of the 700 km Aravalli range in 29 districts in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat will be undertaken. In addition to that, it also aims for the restoration of waterbodies, as per the ministry.

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav said the project will not only lead to an increase in green cover and biodiversity of the Aravalli through afforestation, reforestation and restoration of waterbodies, but will also improve soil fertility, water availability and climate resilience of the region, besides generating livelihood opportunities. He called upon all stakeholders across Delhi and three other states to adopt a 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole of Society' approach in the restoration.

The minister said adoption of innovative ideas, technological interventions in planning and monitoring and emphasis on public awareness and public participation are paramount to the success of the programme. "Approaches such as the creation of seedling nursery in every panchayat by dovetailing MNREGA and CAMPA, roping in youth and Mera Yuva Bharat volunteers in taking up eco-restoration of Aravali, implementation of Green Credit Programme for eco-restoration work in Aravalli landscape, restoration of abandoned mines or maintenance of water filled mine pits as sources of water and wildlife habitat, could also play a significant part in this initiative," Yadav said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, environmental activist BS Vohra said, "The recently launched initiative to reforest 700 kilometres of the Aravalli Range stands as a powerful testament to India's growing commitment to environmental restoration. This visionary project encompasses much more than tree planting — it includes the rejuvenation of 75 vital waterbodies, soil conservation on a large scale and the establishment of a critical wildlife corridor that will benefit ecosystems across the region."

"Such a comprehensive effort is not only a significant step towards ecological balance but also a beacon of hope for combating climate change, reversing biodiversity loss and restoring the natural heritage of one of India's oldest mountain ranges. The full success of this initiative, however, hinges on the active participation of local communities. Residents must be encouraged to engage wholeheartedly, as the long-term benefits will be far-reaching, ranging from improved air and water quality to enhanced climate resilience and reduced health risks," he said.

The environmental activist also underlined the need to replicate similar Green Wall Projects in the National Capital Region. "Inspired by this effort, there is an urgent need to replicate similar Green Wall projects in the National Capital Region. Delhi, with its recurring air pollution crises, deteriorating biodiversity, and overburdened urban infrastructure, deserves immediate and focused attention from all stakeholders — government authorities, civic bodies and most importantly, its citizens," he said.

"As a practical and impactful starting point, we propose launching a Green Wall initiative along the banks of the Yamuna River in East Delhi, as well as near the Raj Ghat area. This region holds both ecological and cultural significance and is ideal for kickstarting a large-scale greening effort. Restoring green cover along the Yamuna's banks will not only help clean the air and arrest soil erosion but also assist in reviving the river ecosystem itself," Vohra added.

"If the Delhi government and concerned agencies come forward with policy and logistical support, we, through the committed citizens' platform of the 'East Delhi RWAs Joint Front Federation', stand fully prepared to take the lead. Our volunteers are ready to mobilise during the upcoming monsoon season to transform these areas into a thriving urban green belt. With careful planning, plantation of native species and ongoing community engagement, we can build a sustainable and living Green Wall right in the heart of the city," he said.

Pointing out that the people of Delhi have endured severe and persistent air pollution for far too long, Vohra said,"The rising health concerns, especially among children and the elderly, necessitate urgent environmental action. The initiative of the Aravalli Green Wall project has inspired a renewed aspiration among the Delhiites to reclaim their right to a healthier, greener and more livable city."

"Our collective dream is to see Delhi evolve into a clean and green capital, with air quality levels comparable to European standards, a rejuvenated Yamuna free of filth and untreated waste and the elimination of towering garbage mountains that currently scar the city's landscape. With determination, collaboration and the right support, this dream can become a reality," Vohra added.