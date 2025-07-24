Environmentalist Expresses Concern Over Presence Of Arsenic, Fluoride In Groundwater Across India

By Santu Das
New Delhi: An environmentalist on Thursday expressed deep concern over the presence of arsenic and fluoride in groundwater in different States and Union Territories, stating that despite the government's initiative and mitigation efforts, access to safe drinking water remains a challenge in the country.
The environmentalists' concern came in the wake of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) recent directive to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to file a comprehensive report on the presence of arsenic and fluoride in groundwater in different States and Union Territories.
The NGT sought the report while hearing a suo motu case based on a news report highlighting the presence of arsenic in groundwater in 25 states and fluoride in 27 states. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on October 17.
In the comprehensive report, the NGT has asked CGWA to tabulate the information which has been disclosed by the States and Union Territories in their report on the presence of the arsenic and fluoride in the groundwater, and summarize the number of districts, villages and sources, which are affected by it, and the action which has been taken to remediate the problem.
The CGWA will also disclose the advisory/instructions/orders, if any, issued to the States and Union Territories to remediate the problem. It also needs to disclose the availability of arsenic and fluoride removal plants of varying capacities, which can be set up in affected areas, if not done so far.
World Health Organization
According to the WHO, the most significant danger to public health posed by arsenic arises from contaminated groundwater. Inorganic arsenic is found in naturally high concentrations in the groundwater of several nations, including India, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Chile.
Approximately 140 million individuals in 70 countries have been consuming water containing arsenic at levels above its provisional guideline value of 10 μg/L.
The initial signs of acute arsenic poisoning consist of vomiting, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhoea. Subsequently, individuals may experience numbness and tingling in the limbs, muscle cramps, and, in severe instances, death, as per the WHO.
The initial signs of prolonged exposure to elevated concentrations of inorganic arsenic (such as through consumption of drinking water and food) are typically seen in the skin, manifesting as alterations in pigmentation, skin lesions, and hardened areas on the palms and soles of the feet (hyperkeratosis), it said.
Environmentalist's View
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmental activist BS Vohra said, "It is tragic that even after decades of independence, millions in India still lack access to clean drinking water. Contamination from arsenic, fluoride, and other pollutants continues to harm public health, especially in rural and underserved areas."
He asserted that despite government efforts like the Jal Jeevan Mission, challenges such as poor infrastructure, inadequate testing, and over-reliance on unsafe groundwater persist.
"Arsenic and fluoride contamination in groundwater poses serious health risks in many parts of India. Arsenic, prevalent in states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Assam, causes skin lesions, cancer, and neurological issues. Fluoride, common in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat, leads to dental and skeletal fluorosis, especially in children. Millions are exposed due to reliance on untreated groundwater. Combined exposure in some areas worsens health outcomes," Vohra said.
Referring to Delhi, he said, "Even Delhi faces fluoride contamination in groundwater, especially in areas like Narela, Bawana, and Rohini. Over 50 tubewells exceed safe fluoride limits, risking dental and skeletal fluorosis. Though treated water is supplied, continued monitoring and safe alternatives are crucial to protect urban populations from fluoride-related health issues."
The environmental activist said access to safe water is a basic human right, not a luxury and urgent, sustained action is needed—combining technology, policy reform, and community involvement—to ensure every citizen, regardless of location or income, can drink water without risking their health or dignity.
Pointing out that arsenic in groundwater can be reduced through a combination of safe water sourcing, filtration, and policy measures, he said, "Communities should shift to safer alternatives like shallow wells, surface water, or rainwater harvesting. Arsenic removal technologies such as reverse osmosis, activated alumina, and low-cost household filters can effectively treat contaminated water. Regular testing, well-switching to arsenic-free sources, and managed aquifer recharge can help limit exposure. Public awareness and proper maintenance of filters are essential."
Vohra emphasised mapping and monitoring arsenic and fluoride-contaminated zones across India.
"It should enforce strict groundwater quality regulations, promote safe water alternatives like surface and rainwater, and support eco-friendly purification technologies. Coordination with concerned ministries is vital to integrate mitigation with public health efforts. Community awareness, capacity building, and local water governance should be strengthened. Additionally, investment in research for low-cost filtration and stricter environmental impact assessments is essential. A focused, multi-sectoral approach is critical to reduce health risks and ensure safe drinking water access in affected regions," he added.
It may be mentioned that earlier this year, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary had said the CGWB conducts groundwater quality monitoring for several contaminants, including uranium and arsenic, on a regular basis throughout the country and also generates groundwater quality data on a regional scale during various scientific studies. These studies indicate the occurrence of uranium and arsenic in groundwater beyond permissible limits for human consumption in isolated pockets of some States and Union Territories.
He said that a relatively higher number of cases of uranium and arsenic contamination are reported in some isolated parts of the country, and it may be due to increased testing frequency taken up by CGWB in areas which are vulnerable to contamination.
