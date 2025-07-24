ETV Bharat / bharat

Environmentalist Expresses Concern Over Presence Of Arsenic, Fluoride In Groundwater Across India

By Santu Das

New Delhi: An environmentalist on Thursday expressed deep concern over the presence of arsenic and fluoride in groundwater in different States and Union Territories, stating that despite the government's initiative and mitigation efforts, access to safe drinking water remains a challenge in the country.

The environmentalists' concern came in the wake of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) recent directive to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to file a comprehensive report on the presence of arsenic and fluoride in groundwater in different States and Union Territories.

The NGT sought the report while hearing a suo motu case based on a news report highlighting the presence of arsenic in groundwater in 25 states and fluoride in 27 states. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on October 17.

In the comprehensive report, the NGT has asked CGWA to tabulate the information which has been disclosed by the States and Union Territories in their report on the presence of the arsenic and fluoride in the groundwater, and summarize the number of districts, villages and sources, which are affected by it, and the action which has been taken to remediate the problem.

The CGWA will also disclose the advisory/instructions/orders, if any, issued to the States and Union Territories to remediate the problem. It also needs to disclose the availability of arsenic and fluoride removal plants of varying capacities, which can be set up in affected areas, if not done so far.

According to the WHO, the most significant danger to public health posed by arsenic arises from contaminated groundwater. Inorganic arsenic is found in naturally high concentrations in the groundwater of several nations, including India, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Chile.

Approximately 140 million individuals in 70 countries have been consuming water containing arsenic at levels above its provisional guideline value of 10 μg/L.

The initial signs of acute arsenic poisoning consist of vomiting, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhoea. Subsequently, individuals may experience numbness and tingling in the limbs, muscle cramps, and, in severe instances, death, as per the WHO.

The initial signs of prolonged exposure to elevated concentrations of inorganic arsenic (such as through consumption of drinking water and food) are typically seen in the skin, manifesting as alterations in pigmentation, skin lesions, and hardened areas on the palms and soles of the feet (hyperkeratosis), it said.

Environmentalist's View