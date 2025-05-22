Environment Ministry Launches Campaign To End Plastic Pollution

New Delhi: In the run-up to World Environment Day, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Thursday launched a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign, 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution', in a bid to protect the environment.
The campaign highlights India’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, aligned with India’s flagship initiative—Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav while launching a pre-campaign video on his social media platform, urged everyone to move from awareness to action collectively by embracing sustainable living to end plastic pollution.
In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "In the run-up to World Environment Day, the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change has launched a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign against plastic pollution today. The campaign 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' aims to nudge citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji under Mission LiFE."
This campaign is focused on creating awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution and promoting the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives, as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The aim is to nudge people towards more eco-friendly lifestyles through community education, behaviour change initiatives, and innovation in sustainable materials, it said. The campaign will witness wide-ranging activities across Central Ministries, State/UT Governments, local bodies, educational institutions, industry, civil society, and community groups.
Key areas of engagement include awareness and outreach through social media campaigns, workshops and webinars on sustainable practices and alternatives to single use plastic, community and institutional involvement by RWAs and Municipal bodies.
World Environment Day, celebrated annually on 5th June, serves as the principal platform of the United Nations for encouraging global awareness and action for environmental protection.