Environment Ministry Launches Campaign To End Plastic Pollution

New Delhi: In the run-up to World Environment Day, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Thursday launched a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign, 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution', in a bid to protect the environment.

The campaign highlights India’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, aligned with India’s flagship initiative—Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav while launching a pre-campaign video on his social media platform, urged everyone to move from awareness to action collectively by embracing sustainable living to end plastic pollution.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "In the run-up to World Environment Day, the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change has launched a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign against plastic pollution today. The campaign 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' aims to nudge citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji under Mission LiFE."