Environment Minister Pitches For Integration Of Sustainability Into School Curriculum
Published : September 17, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav termed India’s green transition in the role of education as the “real catalyst” for sustainable development and youth empowerment.
He was speaking at the opening of the 7th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE), held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.
The Mobius Foundation hosted the conference with collaboration from UNESCO, UNEP, CEE, IUCN and other global partners. The international conference brought together national policymakers, educators, researchers in education, and sustainability practitioners from over 20 nations around the world.
The 2025 edition of the conference looked at “Green Skills and Youth Leadership for a Green Economy” to prepare the workforce of India's massive youth population around the increasing demand in green jobs.
In his opening keynote, Yadav highlighted India's transition from a fossil-fuel economy towards renewables as important to the progress of the goals of the Paris Agreement.
“India is taking tremendous strides to shift from fossil fuel dependence to renewable energy sources. Achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement will require collective effort. Platforms like ICSE serve as catalysts in this journey,” he said.
He also commended the Mobius Foundation’s Gyan Kanya Shakti Program in rural India that promoted girl-child education, as well as Project Aakar, centring population stabilisation, which has made a difference in over 1.5 crore lives.
“Inclusivity is the cornerstone of sustainable development in the green economy. These initiatives are commendable and essential for building a resilient, equitable future,” he added.
Why Sustainability Education Matters
Dr Ram Boojh, a leading voice in sustainability education who also served as an environmental expert at UNESCO, provided historical context for the global education movement. He traced the roots back to the 1972 Stockholm Conference, which initiated environmental governance mechanisms, and the UN Decade of Education for Sustainable Development (2005–2014)that placed sustainability at the heart of global learning systems.
“Sustainability is about balancing three pillars: environment, social, and economic. Many people still think of it narrowly as an environmental issue,” Boojh told ETV Bharat. “Unless we integrate sustainability into curricula and pedagogy, from early childhood to higher education, we cannot hope to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”
Boojh emphasised that SDG 4.7, which explicitly calls for education for sustainable development, provides a global mandate to include sustainability principles across formal and informal education systems.
Learning by Doing: Green Jobs as Practical Education
This year’s ICSE theme put green jobs at the centre of discussions. Boojh argued that education must be “experiential” and “outdoor-focused” rather than limited to textbooks.
“Children should learn mathematics by counting leaves and measuring water wastage; they should learn science by observing the sky, clouds, and biodiversity around them. This kind of learning develops life skills and a sense of responsibility,” he said.
He pointed to models such as rainwater harvesting projects and waste-reduction programmes at residential universities as examples of hands-on sustainability education.
Highlighting the urgency, Books cited data that one in five jobs worldwide will be a ‘green job’ by 2030, and this could rise to two in five by 2040. India alone aims to create 50 million green jobs by 2030 across renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, mobility, and nature-based solutions.
“We may ultimately see 500 million green jobs by 2070 if India achieves net-zero targets. Farming itself is the largest green job sector, and with the growth of natural farming and climate-smart agriculture, rural youth have massive opportunities,” he said.
R&D and Industry’s Sustainability Push
Dr Shailza, senior scientist at CSIR, stressed that research and development (R&D) must also embed sustainability at its core.
She told ETV Bharat, “Earlier, we focused only on techno-commercial feasibility. Today, every innovation must go through life cycle assessment to ensure it does not create new environmental problems.”
She cited green chemistry principles, reducing solvent use, minimising waste, and achieving zero-liquid discharge in industrial processes, as examples of how science can align with sustainability.
Shailza also backed integrating sustainability as a core subject in Indian schools, “Curriculum needs to be reoriented. Students must learn to think holistically about environment, energy, and society. What we call ‘green jobs’ are simply jobs where innovation is conscious of its impact on people and planet.”
Education Policy and Curriculum Reform
Education sector leaders echoed this call. Alen Egbert, CEO of World Class Learning Systems, pointed to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and upcoming NCERT textbooks that explicitly include modules on climate change and environmental literacy.
“India is ahead of many countries, as 40% of the world still lacks curriculum integration of sustainability concepts. But policy alone is not enough – we need teacher training, resources, and innovative pedagogies to make sustainability a lived experience for students,” said Egbert.
His organisation has been working with teacher groups and community schools to deliver sustainability-linked learning modules, especially for girls and women in self-help groups who are now being trained in solar energy maintenance and micro-enterprise management.
The Bigger Picture: Skills for a Green Economy
Speakers throughout the day agreed that green jobs are not just about renewable energy or waste management but cut across architecture, chemistry, mobility, IT, and even AI-driven solutions.
Boojh noted that “almost every sector is now turning green,” from green architecture and green mobility to green AI, and that India’s youth must be equipped with technical and soft skills to meet this demand.
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates that India, with 66% of its population under 35, could be the largest contributor of green workforce globally if it closes its skill gap. LinkedIn’s 2023 Global Green Skills Report found that demand for sustainability skills is growing twice as fast as for conventional skills.
Youth at the centre
A defining feature of ICSE 2025 was the presence of student delegations and young innovators who presented projects on climate action, waste upcycling, and biodiversity conservation. Sessions encouraged “learning by doing” and mentoring youth to become “green leaders” capable of driving change at the community level.
The conference also hosted discussions on the intersection of AI and green jobs, with representatives from NVIDIA highlighting how advanced simulations and data modelling can optimise renewable energy grids and climate forecasting.
Challenges Ahead
Despite the optimism, speakers flagged challenges such as limited teacher preparedness, funding for curriculum revamp, and the risk of leaving rural youth behind in the green transition.
Boojh warned that urban-centric solutions must be avoided, “Urban areas are already ecologically stressed. The real potential lies in rural India, which still holds traditional knowledge systems. We must create structures in cities that mimic rural resilience, from water harvesting to urban farming.”
Green jobs are no longer niche but mainstream, and India’s path to becoming a net-zero economy by 2070will depend on how well it equips its youth with green skills today.
“This planet is in our hands. We have to protect it,” said Dr Shailza. “And education is where this protection begins.”
