Entity Locker To Simplify Business Document Management

New Delhi: The National eGovernance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has unveiled Entity Locker, a secure digital platform designed to revolutionise the storage, sharing and verification of documents for businesses and organisations.

Aimed at simplifying compliance processes and boosting operational efficiency, Entity Locker aligns with the Union Budget 2024-25's vision of enhanced digital governance and ease of doing business. The platform is a key component of India's Digital Public Infrastructure and supports entities like corporations, MSMEs, startups, trusts and societies.

Entity Locker offers a suite of advanced features:

• Real-time document access and verification through government database integration.

• Consent-based sharing mechanisms to secure sensitive information.

• Aadhaar-authenticated role-based access management for accountability.

• 10GB of encrypted cloud storage for secure document management.

• Legally valid digital signatures for authenticating documents.

These features aim to minimise administrative delays, reduce operational bottlenecks and provide businesses with a seamless experience in document handling.

Streamlining Compliance and Security

With its robust technological framework, Entity Locker allows businesses to securely store and share documents with stakeholders and regulators while ensuring regulatory compliance. It simplifies processes such as vendor verification, GST registration, corporate annual filings and FSSAI compliance documentation.

Senior MeitY officials highlighted that Entity Locker is more than a technological innovation—it's a strategic initiative to reduce administrative friction and unlock new growth opportunities for businesses.

"Entity Locker addresses a critical need for businesses by consolidating document storage, sharing and verification in a single secure platform. It is a step forward in building a digitally empowered and efficient business environment," said a senior official.

Integrated with Key Government Platforms

A standout feature of Entity Locker is its seamless integration with major government systems like the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). This ensures instant access to crucial documents and streamlining compliance procedures.

Key use cases include: