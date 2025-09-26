ETV Bharat / bharat

Entirely Baseless: India On NATO Chief's Claims That Modi Asked For Ukraine Plan From Putin

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that these are speculative and careless remarks that misrepresent Modi's engagements or suggest conversations that never took place.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: India on Friday described as "entirely baseless" NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked for Moscow's strategy on Ukraine in view of the impact of Washington's punitive tariffs on India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said "speculative or careless" remarks that misrepresent Modi's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are "unacceptable".

Rutte told CNN on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India are having a "big impact" on Russia and New Delhi is on the phone with Putin.

"And Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," he claimed. Jaiswal said the NATO chief's statement is "factually incorrect and entirely baseless."

"At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," he said. "We expect the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements," he added.

Jaiswal said India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. "India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," he said.

