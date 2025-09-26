ETV Bharat / bharat

Entirely Baseless: India On NATO Chief's Claims That Modi Asked For Ukraine Plan From Putin

New Delhi: India on Friday described as "entirely baseless" NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked for Moscow's strategy on Ukraine in view of the impact of Washington's punitive tariffs on India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said "speculative or careless" remarks that misrepresent Modi's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are "unacceptable".

Rutte told CNN on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India are having a "big impact" on Russia and New Delhi is on the phone with Putin.

"And Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," he claimed. Jaiswal said the NATO chief's statement is "factually incorrect and entirely baseless."