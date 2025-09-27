Ensuring Effective Coordination, Collaboration Among Various Stakeholders Is Major Challenge: Shipping Secretary
India aims to achieve the goal of becoming one of the top five maritime nations by 2047
Published : September 27, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, TK Ramachandran said that a comprehensive strategy will be developed to transform islands such as Andaman and Nicobar into maritime hubs.
He told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview that India aims to achieve the goal of becoming one of the top five maritime nations by 2047. "One of the primary objectives is to quadruple port capacity to 10,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) primarily through Public-Private Partnerships," he added.
The secretary said that the share of coastal shipping and inland waterways transport (IWT) in the overall modal share is targeted to increase from 6 per cent to 12 per cent through the development of national waterways and enabling policies to promote coastal and inland transport.
He said that the successful implementation of the government projects will have a meaningful impact on the economy by creating jobs, fostering regional development, and facilitating smoother cargo movement. Excerpts of the interview:
ETB: What are the specific initiatives outlined by the Government to achieve the goal of becoming one of the top five maritime nations by 2047?
TKR: To achieve the goal of becoming one of the top five maritime nations by 2047, the Government of India has outlined an ambitious vision through the "Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047," launched by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). This comprehensive framework encompasses several key initiatives aimed at transforming India's maritime landscape. One of the primary objectives is to quadruple port capacity to 10,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) primarily through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).
This expansion will be facilitated by creating port clusters, deep-draft ports, mega ports, and transshipment hubs. Further, to cut emissions by 70% by 2047, the establishment of hydrogen hubs and alternative fuel bunkering systems, along with various initiatives to transform ports into green ports, will be undertaken.
ETB: In which way are you using technology in ports and the shipping sector?
TKR: Embracing technology is a major cornerstone, with plans to transform ports into smart and automated hubs that exemplify the ports of the future. The share of coastal shipping and inland waterways transport (IWT) in the overall modal share is targeted to increase from 6% to 12% through the development of national waterways and enabling policies to promote coastal and inland transport.
Furthermore, cruise infrastructure development, new cruise circuits, and fiscal policies to promote cruise tourism will be pursued to position our nation as a leader in cruise tourism within the Asia-Pacific region. The initiatives will also seek to enhance Indian tonnage and champion ship recycling, ultimately establishing India as a leading nation in shipbuilding and repair, securing our spot among the top five globally. This will involve initiatives around financial assistance, cluster development, tax reforms, and capacity building.
ETB: How will you develop Islands into maritime hubs?
TKR: A comprehensive strategy will be developed to transform islands such as Andaman and Nicobar into maritime hubs. Various initiatives will focus on maximising our strengths in maritime law and finance, promoting an innovative ecosystem for world-class education, research, and training. Support for startups in the maritime sector will also be prioritised.
All these initiatives will be implemented through robust infrastructure development, effective policy enablement, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology, ensuring that India achieves its aspirations to be a dominant maritime nation by 2047.
ETB: Role of your ministry in achieving India’s $5 trillion economy goal by 2027-28, given the fact that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways vouched to complete 150 projects by 2025 worth Rs 2 Trillion?
TKR: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways organised a two-day 'Chintan Shivir, 2025' during which Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed projects of the Ministry — worth Rs 2 Trillion — and drew up a goal, after consultative deliberation with the experts, of completing at least 150 projects by September 2025.
These infrastructure investments are essential for enhancing maritime connectivity, improving trade efficiency, and reducing logistics costs, all of which are vital elements for driving economic growth. While the overall economic target encompasses a broader range of sectors and activities, the successful implementation of these projects will have a meaningful impact on the economy by creating jobs, fostering regional development, and facilitating smoother cargo movement. This, in turn, supports the larger vision of a robust and prosperous economy.
The Ministry's initiatives therefore play a critical role in laying the groundwork for sustainable economic progress as we strive toward this ambitious goal.
ETB: What are the most challenging tasks in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways?
TKR: As with every project of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, ensuring effective coordination and collaboration among various stakeholders presents the most significant challenge. This includes government agencies, private sector participants, and local communities, all of whom must align their interests and efforts to avoid bottlenecks and delays.
Additionally, managing the intricacies of Public-Private Partnerships presents challenges in terms of risk allocation and financial commitments. The need for transparency and trust between parties is essential to navigate any emerging concerns during project implementation. Another significant challenge is maintaining a focus on sustainability.
Each project must balance rapid infrastructure development with environmental preservation, requiring ongoing assessments and adaptations to ensure compliance with ecological guidelines.
Lastly, addressing workforce availability and training needs is crucial to ensure that skilled labour can meet the demands of these large-scale projects. Developing and implementing training programs while the projects are underway is essential to build a capable workforce.