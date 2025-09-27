ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensuring Effective Coordination, Collaboration Among Various Stakeholders Is Major Challenge: Shipping Secretary

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, TK Ramachandran said that a comprehensive strategy will be developed to transform islands such as Andaman and Nicobar into maritime hubs.

He told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview that India aims to achieve the goal of becoming one of the top five maritime nations by 2047. "One of the primary objectives is to quadruple port capacity to 10,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) primarily through Public-Private Partnerships," he added.

The secretary said that the share of coastal shipping and inland waterways transport (IWT) in the overall modal share is targeted to increase from 6 per cent to 12 per cent through the development of national waterways and enabling policies to promote coastal and inland transport.

He said that the successful implementation of the government projects will have a meaningful impact on the economy by creating jobs, fostering regional development, and facilitating smoother cargo movement. Excerpts of the interview:

ETB: What are the specific initiatives outlined by the Government to achieve the goal of becoming one of the top five maritime nations by 2047?

TKR: To achieve the goal of becoming one of the top five maritime nations by 2047, the Government of India has outlined an ambitious vision through the "Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047," launched by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). This comprehensive framework encompasses several key initiatives aimed at transforming India's maritime landscape. One of the primary objectives is to quadruple port capacity to 10,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) primarily through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

This expansion will be facilitated by creating port clusters, deep-draft ports, mega ports, and transshipment hubs. Further, to cut emissions by 70% by 2047, the establishment of hydrogen hubs and alternative fuel bunkering systems, along with various initiatives to transform ports into green ports, will be undertaken.

ETB: In which way are you using technology in ports and the shipping sector?

TKR: Embracing technology is a major cornerstone, with plans to transform ports into smart and automated hubs that exemplify the ports of the future. The share of coastal shipping and inland waterways transport (IWT) in the overall modal share is targeted to increase from 6% to 12% through the development of national waterways and enabling policies to promote coastal and inland transport.

Furthermore, cruise infrastructure development, new cruise circuits, and fiscal policies to promote cruise tourism will be pursued to position our nation as a leader in cruise tourism within the Asia-Pacific region. The initiatives will also seek to enhance Indian tonnage and champion ship recycling, ultimately establishing India as a leading nation in shipbuilding and repair, securing our spot among the top five globally. This will involve initiatives around financial assistance, cluster development, tax reforms, and capacity building.

ETB: How will you develop Islands into maritime hubs?