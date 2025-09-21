ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensuring A 'Divyang' Contributes To Nation Building Should Be Society's Responsibility: Amit Shah

Jodhpur: Highlighting that a lot is required to be done to address the challenges facing the ‘divyang’ community, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said we must ensure a system where it becomes the society’s responsibility to make sure that a divyang contributes to nation building and grows in life.

Shah was here to lay the foundation for three projects of Parasmal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidhyalaya, accompanied by Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Supreme court judges and state ministers.

Recognising the efforts of the institution in improving the lives of people with disabilities, Shah highlighted how small endeavours with contributions of people from different fields bring about major changes. “In such a way, one day we will certainly be able to ensure a good life and career for them (divyangs),” Shah said.

The home minister also mentioned the government’s efforts in addressing the issues pertaining to the Divyang community, and in changing the perspective towards them – by replacing the term “viklang” (disabled) with “divyang”, meaning divine body, in 2015.