Ensure Sufficient Parking Space At All Future Metro Stations: Karnataka Govt Tells BMRCL

Bengaluru: To avoid traffic congestion on city roads, the government has instructed the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to mandatorily provide sufficient parking spaces for cars and bikes at all metro stations that will come up in future. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who helms the Bengaluru Development Ministry, on Thursday, directed BMRCL to acquire sufficient land for parking vehicles at all metro stations along the new metro lines.

"Currently, all stations have parking lots. But they are not sufficient. This has forced Metro commuters to park vehicles on roads near stations causing traffic snarls. Earmarking sufficient parking space keeping the requirement of next 20-30 years will help address this issue," Shivakumar said after inspecting the ongoing infrastructure works at different parts of the city.

He further said the government has taken a decision only to build double-decker (road-cum-metro) flyovers along the proposed metro lines. The decision is prompted by the combined scarcity of government land and skyrocketing prices of private properties. "No land is available in Bengaluru for infrastructure development. Even if it is available, the cost of acquisition is too high. So, building double-decker flyovers is the only way forward," he said.

Shivakumar said the third phase of 'Namma Metro', connecting JP Nagar and Kempapura, will have a double-decker flyover. "The additional cost of about Rs 9,800 crore to be shared by BBMP with BMRCL will be borne by the state government," he said, adding a decision to allow the display of advertisements on metro pillars has been taken to augment revenue and the proceeds will be shared by the BBMP and BMRCL.

Additional Ramp at Hebbal flyover to be over by April 30

Shivakumar said the additional ramp (road), being built at Hebbal flyover to ensure seamless traffic movement, will be over by April 30. "I have spoken to officials as well as contractors and instructed them to complete the ramp by April 30. The new ramp will be thrown open to the public in May," he said, adding an underpass will be built connecting Tamakuru Road and K R Puram Road to ensure signal-free movement of vehicles.

'Criticism Part of Life'

To the criticism of his ambitious and cost-heavy tunnel road project by a section of people, Shivakumar termed it as a part of life and nobody can escape it. "Whatever you do, you are bound to face criticism. No one will praise you for your work when you are alive. It is only after you die that people start praising you. That is how it is," he said. Several activists and urban transport experts have opposed the 18 km tunnel connecting Hebbal Flyover with Central Silk Board Junction for Rs 16,500 crore, saying it would cater to only 3 per cent of the state population.