ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure Safety Of Minorities: India On Arrest Of Hindu Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu shows a victory sign as he is taken in a police van after court ordered him detained pending further proceedings in Chattogram in southeastern Bangladesh, Tuesday ( AP )

New Delhi: India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Police in Bangladesh on Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday denied bail to Das, arrested on sedition charges, and sent him to prison, triggering protests by Hindus in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

In a statement, the MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.

"We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.