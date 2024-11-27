Ensure Safety Of Minorities: India On Arrest Of Hindu Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh

New Delhi: India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.
Police in Bangladesh on Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.
A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday denied bail to Das, arrested on sedition charges, and sent him to prison, triggering protests by Hindus in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.
In a statement, the MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.
"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.
There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.
"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.
The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.
"We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.
Reacting sharply to the MEA's statement on the arrest of Das, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka said it was "unfounded" and stood contrary to the spirit of friendship between the two countries.
In a statement, Dhaka said it does not interfere with the country's judiciary, which is fully independent.
"Such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries," it said.
It added that the MEA statement does not reflect the harmony that exists among the members of all faiths in Bangladesh.
Dhaka said the MEA statement "completely disregards that the Bangladesh government is determined to end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of the country".
"Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance.
"Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities, remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh," it added.
Bangladesh is also committed to upholding communal harmony in the country, it said.