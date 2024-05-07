Ensure No Mechanical Entries in History Sheet Name Innocent from BC: SC to States, UTs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the police in states and Union Territories (UT) to ensure that no mechanical entries in history sheet are made of innocent individuals, simply because they hail from socially, economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds, along with those belonging to Backward Communities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The apex court stressed that preconceived notions often render them ‘invisible victims’ due to prevailing stereotypes associated with their communities, which may often impede their right to live a life with self-respect.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, initiating suo motu action, said there are some studies available in the public domain that reveal a pattern of "unfair, prejudicial and atrocious" mindset. The bench noted that it is alleged that the police diaries are maintained selectively of individuals belonging to “Vimukta Jatis”, based solely on caste bias, a somewhat similar manner as happened in colonial times. The apex court said that the ‘history sheet’ is an internal police document and not a publicly accessible report and extra care and precaution, are to be now observed by a police officer while ensuring that the identity of a minor child is not disclosed as per the law, too, is a necessary step to redress the appellant’s grievances.

Stressing on value of human dignity and life, which is deeply embedded in Article 21 of the Constitution, the bench said: “The expression ‘life’ unequivocally includes the right to live a life worthy of human honour and all that goes along with it. Self-regard, social image and honest space for oneself in one’s surrounding society are just as significant to a dignified life as are adequate food, clothing and shelter”.

The bench said all the state governments are therefore expected to take necessary preventive measures to safeguard such communities from being subjected to inexcusable targeting or prejudicial treatment. “We must bear in mind that these pre-conceived notions often render them ‘invisible victims’ due to prevailing stereotypes associated with their communities, which may often impede their right to live a life with self-respect," it said.

The bench said police authorities in states and UTs should ensure that no mechanical entries in a history sheet are made of innocent individuals belonging to socially, economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds along with backward communities, scheduled castes or scheduled tribes. The bench said a periodical audit mechanism will serve as a critical tool to review and scrutinise entries made in a history sheet.

The bench said that through the effective implementation of audits, the elimination of such deprecated practices can be achieved and it will kindle the legitimate hope that the right to live with human dignity, as guaranteed under Article 21, is well protected.

“We are conscious of the fact that States or Union Territories, other than the NCT of Delhi, are not before us. They have not been heard. No positive mandamus can thus be issued to them. Further, we are not aware of the existing Rules/Policies or Standing Orders in vogue in different States/Union Territories”, said the bench.

The apex court directed all the states/UT to revisit their policy regime and consider whether suitable amendments on the pattern of the ‘Delhi Model’ are required to be made so that the court's observations can be given effect in true letter and spirit.

The bench directed that the registry forward a copy of this judgment to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of all states and UTs to enable them to consider and comply, as early as possible but not later than six months. The bench made these observations in a verdict delivered on a plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the Delhi Police's decision to declare him as a "bad character". The Delhi Police had declared Khan, MLA from Okhla, a bad character last year.

“We also direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to designate a senior police officer, in the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police or above, who shall periodically audit/review the contents of the History Sheets”, said the bench.

The bench directed that this officer will ensure confidentiality and leeway to delete the names of such persons/juveniles/children who are, in the course of the investigation, found innocent and are entitled to be expunged from the category of “relations and connections” in a history sheet”.

