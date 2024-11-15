Ensure Level Playing Field In Campaigning: Congress To EC After Rahul's Chopper Delay

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday complained to the Election Commission against the alleged grounding of party leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in poll-bound Jharkhand and sought its urgent intervention in ensuring a level playing field in poll campaigning.

In a letter to the EC, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's chopper was not allowed to take off due to restrictions leading to his public meetings getting either delayed or cancelled.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of denying the Congress a level playing field in elections. "There should be a level-playing field in campaigning. The PM's campaign cannot take precedence over that of all others. Today Rahul Gandhi got delayed in Jharkhand on this account," Ramesh said in a post on X.

In his complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Ramesh sought his urgent intervention, saying a level playing field should be maintained. He said Gandhi was in Jharkhand for an election rally of the Congress and had secured all the requisite permissions for travelling across the state and attending all the pre-scheduled poll events.

According to the approved schedule and permissions in place, Gandhi and his team were to take off from Godda to fly to other locations across the state at 1.15 pm, he said. "However, their mode of travel, which was permitted to fly at 1.15 pm IST, has not been allowed to take flight. They have been informed that due to the protocol of other leaders in the vicinity, a no-fly zone restriction had been put in place. In fact, due to the said delay all subsequent programmes of Shri Rahul Gandhi (for which prior permission had been secured) is now either being delayed or cancelled," Ramesh said in his complaint.

"We request your Commission to urgently intervene in this situation and ensure that the level playing field is not disrupted in such a manner. "If such a situation is allowed to prevail, then the ruling regime and its leaders can always take undue advantage of such protocols and limit the election campaign of opposition leaders," Ramesh said in his complaint.

In a post on X, Venugopal accused the Modi government of being "brazen" and resorting to "petty tactics" to stop Gandhi from campaigning. "The delay of nearly 2 hours in LOP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji’s helicopter taking off (caused by the Air Traffic Control) reeks of the BJP’s intention to deny the Congress a level playing field in these elections," Venugopal said, adding that the Congress has approached the ECI and will demand an explanation.

"This mistreatment took place on Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda Ji’s jayanti, when Rahul Ji is in his birthplace Jharkhand to commemorate his contributions towards Adivasi rights. "The Modi government is so brazen that it will resort to such petty tactics to stop Rahul Ji, who has for decades spoken for Adivasi empowerment and protecting the Constitution at all costs. The people of Jharkhand know very well the BJP’s shameless attitude and will punish them on voting day," Venugopal said.

Congress leader and former Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas said, "BJP's brazen tactics exposed! 2-hr delay in Rahul Gandhi's helicopter takeoff on Birsa Munda's birthday due to ATC clearance is nothing but an attempt to stop him from campaigning." "Rahul Ji's long-standing fight for Adivasi rights & Constitution won't be silenced. Jharkhand, vote for justice," Srinivas said.