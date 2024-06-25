ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensure Better And Prompt Coordination To Ensure A Full Proof Security During Amarnth Yatra: MHA

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 hours ago

The presence of 80 foreign terrorists has become a cause of concern for the security agencies. Intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan-backed terrorists might try to create sabotage during the 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra.

As preparations are all set for the Amarnath Yatra, which commences on June 29, the Home Ministry has asked all security agencies for better and prompt coordination to ensure full-proof security.
New Delhi: As preparations are all set for the Amarnath Yatra, which commences on June 29, the Home Ministry has asked all security agencies for better and prompt coordination to ensure full-proof security. The directives from the Home Ministry follow an intelligence input that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations have been trying to create terror during the 52-day-long yatra.

A senior official from India’s security establishment told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that at least 80 foreign terrorists are presently active in Jammu & Kashmir. “Of the total 80 foreign terrorists, 50 have been infiltrated in the last year and they have taken shelter in different places of the region,” the official said, quoting intelligence reports.

What has worried the security agencies is the fact that many of the foreign terrorists are Afghanistan trained and they are experts in handling arms and ammunition as well as explosives. “A few of them have taken part in the terror activities in Afghanistan,” the official said.

“The presence of the increasing number of foreign terrorists has become a major concern for us. Following our intensive counter-terror operation the number of local terrorists has drastically come down,” the official said. Following a recent survey conducted by security agencies over the presence of terrorists, it was found that places like Kathua, Riasi and others have become safe hideouts for the terrorists.

“Till date, north of Pir Panjal, including Sofia, Anantnag and Pulwama, were the hotbed of terrorists. But now, south of Pir Panjal, including Kathua, Riasi and other places are infiltrated with terrorists,” the official said.

It is worth mentioning that Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the security agencies to be vigilant and ensure sufficient deployment of security personnel for the Amarnath Yatra. In a security review meeting held recently in New Delhi, Shah instructed establishing perfect inter-agency coordination for effective security arrangements, including a well-established standard operating response mechanism.

Last year more than 4.5 lakh devotees took the holy darshan. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, including seamless registration, convoy movement, camping facilities, medical facilities, upgrading the tracks, providing power and water supply and mobile phone connectivity.

