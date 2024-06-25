Ensure Better And Prompt Coordination To Ensure A Full Proof Security During Amarnth Yatra: MHA

New Delhi: As preparations are all set for the Amarnath Yatra, which commences on June 29, the Home Ministry has asked all security agencies for better and prompt coordination to ensure full-proof security. The directives from the Home Ministry follow an intelligence input that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations have been trying to create terror during the 52-day-long yatra.

A senior official from India’s security establishment told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that at least 80 foreign terrorists are presently active in Jammu & Kashmir. “Of the total 80 foreign terrorists, 50 have been infiltrated in the last year and they have taken shelter in different places of the region,” the official said, quoting intelligence reports.

What has worried the security agencies is the fact that many of the foreign terrorists are Afghanistan trained and they are experts in handling arms and ammunition as well as explosives. “A few of them have taken part in the terror activities in Afghanistan,” the official said.

“The presence of the increasing number of foreign terrorists has become a major concern for us. Following our intensive counter-terror operation the number of local terrorists has drastically come down,” the official said. Following a recent survey conducted by security agencies over the presence of terrorists, it was found that places like Kathua, Riasi and others have become safe hideouts for the terrorists.