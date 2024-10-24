ETV Bharat / bharat

ENRich 2024 Highlights AI's Disruptive Role In Energy Sector

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri with corporate leaders at EnRich 2024 in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The fifth edition of the Global Energy Conclave, ENRich 2024, focused on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector was held in New Delhi on Wednesday .

Themed 'AI Energy', it highlighted how AI is becoming a game-changer, optimising operations and contributing to a sustainable future for the energy industry.

Several industry honchos and policymakers attended the event, graced by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, entrepreneur, investor and film producer Ronnie Screwvala and Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT, Madras.

Industry Leaders Weigh In on AI’s Role

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the event, Screwvala praised the government’s efforts in adopting AI. “From data analysis to delivery mechanisms, AI has immense potential in the public sector. It’s not just a catalyst, but a delivery tool for schemes, improving bureaucratic efficiency,” he said.



Highlighting AI's potential in the healthcare sector, he said while India may lack extensive R&D budgets, AI can step in by streamlining processes and generating actionable insights. As a service-driven economy, India must upgrade its services sector through AI, whether in global capability centers (GCCs) or the IT sector.

“Taking services to the next level is essential for India’s growth, and AI will be a powerful tool in that journey,” he added.

Startups Driving AI Innovation

At the conclave, Amit Priyadarshan, founder and CEO of Caliche International, presented innovative technology for converting carbon emissions into valuable chemicals.

“We are responsible for emissions, but we also have the responsibility to address them,” he said. His startup aims to capture carbon from industrial chimneys and convert it into useful chemicals for agriculture and aquaculture, reducing the net carbon footprint.

“Carbon dioxide is a major greenhouse gas, contributing to global warming. Our technology directly tackles this challenge by capturing carbon from smoke and converting it into useful products, providing both environmental and economic benefits,” he explained.

S Shriram, director at FluxGen, a Bangalore-based tech company, discussed how AI was helping industries optimise water usage and energy consumption. “Our AI-based solutions are helping industries and PSUs monitor water usage in real-time, offering insights into how processes can be optimized,” Shriram said, emphasising the need for better water accountability in industries and how AI can ensure compliance and conservation.

He further discussed how FluxGen’s systems for rainwater and wastewater intelligence are designed to not only conserve water but also reduce energy consumption.

“We have seen a 10-15% reduction in energy consumption in wastewater treatment through AI-driven process optimisation,” he noted.