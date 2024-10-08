Books At Your Doorstep: NCERT Teams Up With Amazon To Make Learning A Click Away

New Delhi: In a novel initiative aimed at improving access to education, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the signing of a Letter of Engagement (LoE) between the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd. This partnership marks a significant milestone, as it ensures that original NCERT textbooks will be available at printed prices on major e-commerce platforms, bringing educational resources closer to millions of students nationwide.

During the signing ceremony, Pradhan highlighted the initiative's alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to make education inclusive, accessible and affordable. He noted that this collaboration marks a crucial step in the government's vision for enhancing the "ease of living" through improved educational access.

"NCERT has been a cornerstone of India's educational framework since 1963, publishing around 220 crore books and journals," Pradhan said, emphasizing that making these resources readily available online will empower students, especially in remote areas, where access to physical bookstores is often limited.

Nationwide Availability

One of the most significant aspects of this partnership is the commitment to distribute NCERT textbooks across nearly 20,000 pin codes. By utilizing Amazon's extensive logistics network, students and schools, regardless of their geographical location, will get the opportunity to purchase textbooks at the maximum retail price (MRP). This initiative is particularly vital in addressing supply gaps, regional shortages, and the delays often associated with traditional distribution channels.

"Textbooks account for nearly 96 per cent of the total volume of book sales in India. We need to strengthen the supply chain for these essential resources, and this partnership will significantly enhance accessibility". said Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL).

Combatting Piracy and Ensuring Quality

With a focus on quality, only original NCERT textbooks will be retailed on the newly launched Amazon NCERT storefront. The move aims to curb the sale of counterfeit books, which have plagued the educational sector and undermined the integrity of NCERT materials. Amazon has committed to monitoring unauthorized sellers and ensuring that students receive genuine textbooks at fair prices.

The partnership also offers an opportunity for NCERT to leverage customer reviews and feedback to enhance the quality of its educational materials. By analyzing anonymized sales and usage data, NCERT will be better equipped to make informed decisions on future print orders, distribution strategies, and the identification of new distributors in regions with higher demand.

Embracing Innovation in Education

Pradhan revealed his vision for the future of education, urging the development of interactive and AI-driven ebooks that can make learning more engaging for the 300 million students. Innovations such as "talking books" could revolutionize the learning experience, making it more enjoyable and accessible for all. He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support, emphasizing the importance of creating educational resources in all 23 vernacular languages. "Books will be the real soft power of India," he asserted, highlighting their role in fostering a more inclusive educational environment.

The Broader Impact

The partnership is expected to have far-reaching implications for the education sector. By enhancing the availability of textbooks, the initiative will not only support the goals of NEP 2020 but also address long-pending issues of access and affordability in the educational sector.

The initiative will also promote equity in education, ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds and geographical locations have equal opportunities to access high-quality educational resources. With the emphasis on genuine NCERT materials, students can trust the quality of their textbooks, which is essential for their academic success.