Enhanced Security Instills Confidence Among Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims, Many Travel On Their Own

By Moazum Mohammad



Srinagar: Enhanced security has inspired confidence among devotees undertaking Amarnath Yatra. However, most pilgrims are undertaking the journey on their own against the advice of the government.

Over 1.25 pilgrims have undertaken the yatra since it began on July 3. The heavy footfall comes just two-and-a-half months after a terror attack in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local pony operator were killed. The 38-day yatra ending on August 9 was expected to see a dip in footfalls following the attack.

An average of 7000-8000 pilgrims are departing from Jammu via the strategic National Highway 44 (Srinagar-Jammu) daily to undertake the yatra. Their convoy is escorted by paramilitary forces and guided amid strict security deployments till they arrive at their designated base camps in Pahalgam or Baltal.

The twin camps host the yatris under a thick security cover. The devotees trek to the holy cave accessible through popular tourist destinations Pahalagam and Sonamarg from the camps. But the majority of yatris who trek to the cave shrine are the ones who arrive on their own.



This comes amid Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who heads Amarnath Shrine Board which oversees the pilgrimage, urging Yatris to follow the convoy in the face of security concerns following the attack.



A devotee Sukhbir from Amritsar who arrived in a flight to Srinagar and is set to pay obeisance at the Amarnath cave via Pahalgam said he does not like a regulated movement. "I want to go for sightseeing in Pahalgam and Srinagar after completing the pilgrimage. But it would not be possible to follow my own schedule in a convoy," he told ETV Bharat.



The 38-day yatra has seen heightened security arrangements ranging from multi-layered checkpoints, drone surveillance to face detection sensors and a deployment of 600-additional companies of Central paramilitary forces. Besides, both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes have been declared as ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1 till August 10 with pilgrims either trekking or availing services of ponies and palkis to reach the cave shrine.

On the highway, the authorities have announced cut off timing for the convoy with movement of civilian traffic restricted to pave way for the pilgrims. For many pilgrims, such extensive security measures have instilled confidence. "There is no fear as security personnel are deployed along the way. We felt safe and locals too are cooperative including taxi drivers and ponies," said a devotee from Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Javid Iqbal Mattoo, who supervises the yatra through Pahalgam route, requested the pilgrims to be part of the regulated convoy while announcing cut off timing for them. "Those not part of the main convoy from Jammu are requested to cross Qazigund by 3 pm. Later, they are retained overnight there and allowed to proceed with the convoy the next day," he said.



Speaking at a Travel and Tourism fair programme in Kolkata, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted that the ongoing yatra amid tight security is witnessing good turnout of devotees. The region’s tourism revival hinged on the success of Yatra this year and the soaring numbers have already sent enough signals for tourism revival.

"I understand everybody’s concern after the Pahalgam terror attack," said Abdullah. "But be assured that all security-related steps have been taken by the government and trust the people who have been to the place after the attack, rather than believing those sitting outside and making judgments without even knowing the place.”

