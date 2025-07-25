ETV Bharat / bharat

English Education More Powerful Than Hindi Or Regional Languages In India Today: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has strongly advocated for equal access to English education in schools and colleges, calling it the "single biggest determinant of success and progress" in India today.

Addressing an event here on Thursday, Gandhi said that while Hindi and regional languages are important and must be promoted, English education has emerged as the most powerful tool for progress in the country.

"What is the most important factor in education for progress? English," he said. "The single biggest determinant of success, of progress in India is an English education. An English education is much more powerful in India today than an education in a regional language or even in Hindi. This is a surprising fact. But it is a fact," the MP said.

He clarified that he wasn't undermining Hindi or regional languages like Tamil or Kannada, but emphasised that English must be taught alongside to ensure equal opportunity for all.

"I am not saying that Hindi is not important, and regional languages are not important. They are very important. But what is determining progress in India today is English education. It means we have to provide Hindi education, Tamil education, Kannada education. But right next to that has to be the English language. This is a strange thing, but it is a historic fact," he said.